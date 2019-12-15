'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

Opinion / Columnist

"Once beaten, twice shy. The MDC led by @nelsonchamisa should apply its wits in rational, logical, robust, rigorous ways taking into account how it was duped in the GNU President Mbeki brokered that led to MDC crashing defeat in 2013. Never be excitable. Calm down, cool heads," Pedzisai Ruhanya tweeted.There are many things that were worry with the 2008 to 2013 GNU and SADC leaders have been, rightly, blamed for many of these shortcomings. But no one with any clue what the GNU was about and who was responsible for implementing the reforms can ever blame SADC leaders for the failure to get even one reform implemented.It is therefore foolish that some one like Pedzisai Ruhanya, supposedly a serious analyst, with all the benefit of hindsight, should still blame President Mbeki "for MDC's crashing defeat in 2013"It was MDC leaders' responsibility to implement the democratic reforms during the GNU. They took their eyes off the ball. Mugabe bribed them with ministerial limos, generous salaries, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc. The MDC leaders had the snouts in the feeding trough and the completely forgot about the reforms, for five years!SADC leaders tried to get the 2013 election postpone until the reforms were implemented. "If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done!" they warned Tsvangirai and company. Their warning fell on deaf ears!Acknowledging our own shortcomings is not a weakness but a measure of maturity - a key requirement in avoiding the trap of making the same mistake over and over again hoping to get a different result.Pedzisai Ruhanya is insane, he should wash his foul mouth with bleach for falsely accusing President Mbeki of failing to get even one reform implemented in the last GNU! It was MDC leaders themselves who failed to get even one reform implemented and participated in the elections knowing Zanu PF was rigging them, out of greed!If we are serious about ending the political and economic crisis is Zimbabwe then we must show the world that have the common sense to accept our own shortcomings and will not be blundering from pillar to post as we have done these last 40 years!