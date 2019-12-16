Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | Views
Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, on Wednesday denied allegations that she had tried to kill him. She also argued that her former husband had brought the murder charges against her in an attempt to force her hand in divorce proceedings that are pending in the high court.

Mubaiwa said in her bail application that Mnangagwa "even sent his personal security with US$30,000 for her personal upkeep and use". The lingering question now that needs urgent answers is What was this money for? Is it true that Emmerson used Mary to try and eliminate General Chiwenga.

The timing of this revelation by Mary seems to be a direct  message to Mnangwagwa himself from Mary, a warning sign that she is willing to speak out and expose Mnagangwa. Is it only $30 000 that Mary received from Munangagwa?, why the sudden interest in Mary by Mnangagwa? Is this the last of the attempts of the life of general Chiwenga?

Now, how long has the murder plot been going on? If USD1mln has been externalized for this, there must have been at least 33 attempts on the life of the General in these USD30,000 handouts. The general, must have more than 9 lives of a cat. But ngaachidzorerawo!!!



Source - Peter Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 442 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Massive cattle deaths irk Matabeleland South farmers

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

ZANU PF conference lived to its billing

7 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Jacob Mudenda not fit to lead Parliament

7 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Thabo Mbeki coming back in two weeks

8 hrs ago | 5776 Views

Marry Chiwenga approaches High Court for bail

9 hrs ago | 5117 Views

Uncle Roland's fuel scam exposed

10 hrs ago | 7889 Views

Zimbabwe army Boss killed in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 16914 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $10, $20 notes

12 hrs ago | 5523 Views

Zimbabwe judges to work up to 70

12 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Two Zimbabweans die, 22 injured in cross border bus accident

12 hrs ago | 2355 Views

George Charamba speaks on Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

12 hrs ago | 8205 Views

Byo Shutdown to be shown on MTV Base

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

13 hrs ago | 6000 Views

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

14 hrs ago | 4443 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

14 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

14 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

14 hrs ago | 589 Views

Security guard rapes girl school

14 hrs ago | 2168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days