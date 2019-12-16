Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, on Wednesday denied allegations that she had tried to kill him. She also argued that her former husband had brought the murder charges against her in an attempt to force her hand in divorce proceedings that are pending in the high court.Mubaiwa said in her bail application that Mnangagwa "even sent his personal security with US$30,000 for her personal upkeep and use". The lingering question now that needs urgent answers is What was this money for? Is it true that Emmerson used Mary to try and eliminate General Chiwenga.The timing of this revelation by Mary seems to be a direct message to Mnangwagwa himself from Mary, a warning sign that she is willing to speak out and expose Mnagangwa. Is it only $30 000 that Mary received from Munangagwa?, why the sudden interest in Mary by Mnangagwa? Is this the last of the attempts of the life of general Chiwenga?Now, how long has the murder plot been going on? If USD1mln has been externalized for this, there must have been at least 33 attempts on the life of the General in these USD30,000 handouts. The general, must have more than 9 lives of a cat. But ngaachidzorerawo!!!