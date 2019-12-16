'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

Opinion / Columnist

"Our discussions with former President Thabo Mbeki were around how to move this country forward and we realise that we can only move the country forward by uniting as Zimbabweans and speaking with one voice," said MDC-T president, Thokozani Khupe, after meeting SA President Thabo Mbeki."We want everyone to have a better life in this country and this can only come when people come together and start talking to one another. These are the issues we discussed with President Mbeki and we agreed that as political players in this country, let us come together, let us speak with one voice, let us move our country forward because the people of Zimbabwe matter (more) than any other person."Zimbabwe's political players did come together, united and spoke with one voice during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Mai Khupe was deputy Prime Minister for Pete's sake. Did that help move the country forward? Hell no!The primary purpose of the GNU was to implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections and stop a repeat of the blatant cheating of March 2008 and the wanton violence during the run off that followed. No even one reform was implemented."MDC leaders were busy enjoying themselves during the GNU, they forgot why they were there!" remarked one SADC diplomat is sheer exasperation at MDC's failure to get even one reform implemented.It is remarkable that the same individuals from the last GNU are the ones clamouring for the formation of the new one. They know no meaningful reforms will ever be implement, given Zanu PF will keep its 2/3 majority in parliament. All these people want is a chance to get back on the gravy train so they can once again sing "The good times are here again!""The people of Zimbabwe matter (more) than any other person." That is a blatant lie Mai Khupe and you know it. If the people mattered, then you and your MDC friends would have implemented all the democratic reforms during the 2008 GNU when you had the golden opportunity to do so. You failed to get even one reform implemented because you were all busy looking after number one - your self, the people did not matter!You, Mrs Khupe, and your fellow opposition politicians have participated in the 2013 and then 2018 elections not only knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections but worse still, knowing that your participation was giving some modicum of credibility to a flawed, fraudulent and illegal process."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," confessed David Coltart in his book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Zimbabwe's opposition politicians have gone from hunting to sleeping with the enemy whilst continuing to run with the hare, the people. The new GNU you are proposing will legitimacy Zanu PF and you, your reward for selling out again, will get a share of the spoils of power.The power sharing arrangement you are clamouring for will not move the country one inch out of the mess we are stuck in because, just like the 2008 GNU, not meaningful democratic reforms will be implemented.The only way Zimbabwe is ever going to get out of this economic and political mess the country find itself stuck in, has been stuck now for the last 39 years and counting, is to get the democratic reforms implemented. Since Zanu PF cannot be trusted to implement the reforms, it will not reform itself out of office, then the party must be asked to step down so the country can appoint other players who will implement the reforms.Neither Zanu PF nor the MDC opposition leaders can take the country out of the mess, they are the ones who dragged the nation into this mess for selfish reasons and are keeping us captive for selfish reasons. If they truly cared about the people, they never tire of reminding us of that, they would have never dragged us into this mess in the first place!Zimbabwe's corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF thugs and their paid acolytes, the corrupt opposition sell-outs, must now all go. Enough is enough.