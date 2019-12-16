Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | Views
Self-exiled G40 kingpins are scheming to exploit, for political expediency, the case of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, by launching a sustained smear campaign against the Presidium.

Mubaiwa is in remand prison until December 30 on charges of attempted murder, fraud, and currency externalisation. Sources close to the Mubaiwa family said one of the G40 leaders based in South Africa mobilised money for legal fees.

The G40 leader is alleged to have instructed Mubaiwa to defame and politically smear President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga.

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to murder VP Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her customary union to a civil marriage without her husband's consent.

She is facing six counts of exporting foreign currency in breach of the Exchange Control Act and five counts of concealing transactions involving proceeds of crime in violation of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

Mubaiwa allegedly exported the money to South Africa and China after misrepresenting that her companies intended to buy tents, chairs and prepaid metres for use in Zimbabwe but she ended up buying houses and top-of-the-range vehicles.

"The G40 leader told Marry to falsely allege that the US$1 million she allegedly laundered was in VP Chiwenga's house. She has also been coached to allege that the money she is alleged to have stolen was just small change," said the source.

In a bid to elicit sympathy from women, the defence team would also allege that the VP bought houses for alleged girlfriends.

According to the source, the concoction was meant to justify Mubaiwa's purchase of properties outside the country using stolen money.

The source also revealed that there had been regular telephone contact between the G40 leader and Mubaiwa, an interaction that raised suspicion that the latter could have been spying on her husband on behalf of the G40 over the years. Mubaiwa's legal representative, Mr Taona Nyamakura of Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners denied the allegations.

''I'm not aware of those allegations. As lawyers, we are doing our job professionally in a manner that protects the interest of our client and the administration of justice,'' he said.

The G40 cabal has been relentlessly conniving to undermine and destabilise President Mnangagwa's Government. They have reportedly recruited a brigade of journalists who have formed an online group called "Vasvibisi."

The recruited journalists were reportedly tasked by G40 conspirators to generate fake news that would politically smear President Mnangagwa and his Vice Presidents.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

32 mins ago | 206 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

32 mins ago | 61 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

33 mins ago | 87 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

34 mins ago | 57 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

34 mins ago | 24 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

35 mins ago | 14 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

35 mins ago | 25 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

41 mins ago | 95 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

42 mins ago | 51 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

42 mins ago | 53 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

43 mins ago | 35 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

44 mins ago | 68 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

45 mins ago | 48 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

46 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

47 mins ago | 76 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

56 mins ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

57 mins ago | 65 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

57 mins ago | 127 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 131 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

58 mins ago | 235 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

58 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

59 mins ago | 52 Views

Bread price goes down

59 mins ago | 84 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

60 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 51 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 63 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

10 hrs ago | 2807 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 10033 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days