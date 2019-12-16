Latest News Editor's Choice


'War vets' Director on the run

A director in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs is reportedly on the run in South Africa over $5 million allegedly siphoned from the ministry through double payments to firms he owns, while three accountants in the ministry have since been arrested.

Chief accountant in the ministry Tirivangani Matare, his assistant Linda Mangoya and accountant Oscar Kwaramba appeared before the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday on criminal abuse of office charges arising from allegations of paying $751 150 to Ollymann Investments, using another officer's log-in profile to process the payments.

The three were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya, who remanded them out of custody on bail to January 3.

Matare was ordered to deposit $4 000, Mangove $2 000 and Kwaramba $3 000 as part of their bail conditions. It emerged during the bail applications that a director in the Ministry of Defence evaded arrest and went into hiding in South  Africa.

Investigating officer Patrick Madiye, while testifying in court, revealed that more charges are likely to be preferred against the three as investigations were still underway.

Source - the herald
