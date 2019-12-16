Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | Views
THE worst is over and the future promises a prosperous economy for everyone, President Mnangagwa has said. Speaking at the commissioning of the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project in Mutare yesterday, the Head of State and Government admitted that austerity measures implemented by his administration had caused suffering.

"Our policies have created problems, but we are certain of where we are going. To achieve our goal we have to take measures which are painful, but it will pass and everyone will be happy. Nothing comes cheaply. We have to tighten our belts and I am happy that the worst is over! The bad is past us. Things are going to improve," said President Mnangagwa.

He urged discipline among the business community warning those charging goods and services in American dollars face punishment.

"We were used to multi-currency and there are businesses that are still charging in US dollars. We now have a law dealing with such practice. We will punish those violating the law. Things will straighten up. We will not hesitate," he warned.

President Mnangagwa said laws were promulgated to ensure sanity and not to please anyone.

"The laws were promulgated not to please anyone, but to ensure the nation progresses well. We want discipline, discipline. You might enjoy it now (violating the law) but the long arm of the law will catch up with you and when it happens don't say Mnangagwa's Government is bad," he said.

He said austerity measures instituted by Government and the re-introduction of the local currency were aimed at bringing economic stability.

"Tirikugadzira nyika irurame vana vedu vagare zvakanaka. We must leave this country in a better position when we go away," added President Mnangagwa. He urged Zimbabweans to pride in their currency.

"Our currency collapsed in 2008 and we brought a basket of currencies, but we now know that no country succeeds without its own currency hence we introduced our own currency in June. Many were used to other currencies like Rand and US Dollar, but muchida musingadi nyika ino inofanigwa kuva nemari yayo. Every Zimbabwean must be proud to have own currency.

The Mozambicans have their Metical. If its value falls, they stick to it. South Africa has its own Rand and they are proud of it. Botswana has Pula and they are proud of it.

In Zambia they have the Kwacha and it is theirs. Ko isu ngative neyedu nyangwe kukatonhora, ngative neyedu. Kukaita nzara ngative neyedu. Tikaita maguta ngative neyedu. Tikarwara ngative neyedu. Tikachata tochata neyedu. Tovaka dzimba nemari yedu," said President Mnangagwa. He said the use of your own currency reflected on a nation's independence and sovereignty.

"That is what is called independence. That is what is called a proud nation. We are going to build our nation on the basis of our own resources in Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

32 mins ago | 204 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

32 mins ago | 60 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

33 mins ago | 87 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

34 mins ago | 57 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

34 mins ago | 23 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

34 mins ago | 14 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

35 mins ago | 25 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

41 mins ago | 95 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

42 mins ago | 51 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

42 mins ago | 53 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

43 mins ago | 35 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

44 mins ago | 68 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

45 mins ago | 48 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

46 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

47 mins ago | 75 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

56 mins ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

57 mins ago | 65 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

57 mins ago | 127 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 130 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

58 mins ago | 235 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

58 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Bread price goes down

59 mins ago | 84 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

60 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 26 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 27 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 63 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

10 hrs ago | 2807 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 10032 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days