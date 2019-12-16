Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | Views
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is in the process of establishing a regional urology centre of excellence after receiving equipment worth over US$200 000 from China.

The latest batch of the equipment, which was officially handed over to the hospital yesterday, includes machines for laparascopy, endoscopy, ureteric and renal procedures. The equipment will enable doctors and trainees to perform all urological procedures in much shorter time.

The centre, which is expected to be the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, is set to be fully functional by the end of 2021. Urology is the field of medicine that focuses on diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive tract.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Harare, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo commended the Chinese government's gesture.

"It is my great pleasure to receive this batch of urology equipment from the Chinese government," he said.

"The value and sophistication of the equipment is a clear testimony of how the bilateral relationship between Zimbabwe and China has flourished over time.

"This is not the first batch of medical equipment that we have received from China as a donation. They have supported our largest teaching hospital with the modern medical equipment which will go a long way in achieving better patient outcomes."

Dr Moyo said the Ministry of Health and Child Care immensely benefited from the cordial relations that existed between Zimbabwe and China, in terms of infrastructure development, supply of medical equipment and medicines.

China's Hunan Province Vice Governor, Ms Wu Guiying, underlined the solid medical ties that existed between Zimbabwe and her province. She said over the past 34 years, both sides have increasingly deepened the exchanges and cooperation in health care, which serves as a bridge of people-to-people ties between China and Zimbabwe.

"As for now, Hunan has sent 17 medical aid teams to Zimbabwe with a total of 166 medical workers," said Ms Wu. "In recent years, Zimbabwe has sent about 100 medical staff members to Hunan Province for further study and exchanges."

This year marked the fourth time that Xiangya Hospital of Central South University of China and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals have collaborated on a programme on urology.



Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

32 mins ago | 204 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

32 mins ago | 60 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

33 mins ago | 87 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

34 mins ago | 57 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

34 mins ago | 23 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

34 mins ago | 14 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

35 mins ago | 25 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

41 mins ago | 95 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

42 mins ago | 51 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

42 mins ago | 53 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

43 mins ago | 35 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

44 mins ago | 68 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

45 mins ago | 48 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

46 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

47 mins ago | 75 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

56 mins ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

57 mins ago | 65 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

57 mins ago | 127 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 130 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

58 mins ago | 235 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

58 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Bread price goes down

59 mins ago | 84 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

60 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 27 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 63 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

10 hrs ago | 2807 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 10032 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days