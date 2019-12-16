Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has withdrawn the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill before Parliament saying the issues it sought to address were already catered for in the Finance Bill.

The RBZ Amendment Bill sought to move into permanent law the temporary legislation made under Presidential powers concerning the use of the Zimbabwean dollar and the ending of the multicurrency regime.

Minister Ncube announced on Tuesday in the National Assembly that he intended to withdraw the RBZ Amendment Bill after legislators indicated that some of the issues were in the Finance Bill that was under debate.

During the second reading stage of the Finance Bill, which seeks to give legal effect of the 2020 National Budget statement, Dzivarasekwa MP Mr Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliance) had said the bulk of what was in the legal provision were in the RBZ Bill.

Mr Mushoriwa said it was not prudent to have the RBZ Governor and his or her deputy to be at the helm of the Monetary Policy Committee saying such an arrangement defeated its independence.

"After doing their business they will come back to the RBZ board and report to the Governor as the chair and the Deputy Governor as deputy of the committee," he said.

In response, Prof Ncube said such an arrangement was consistent with the best practice worldwide.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

38 mins ago | 306 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

39 mins ago | 45 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

39 mins ago | 81 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

40 mins ago | 123 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

40 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

40 mins ago | 84 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

41 mins ago | 37 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

41 mins ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

42 mins ago | 35 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

48 mins ago | 121 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

48 mins ago | 67 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

49 mins ago | 68 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

49 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

50 mins ago | 64 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

50 mins ago | 43 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

51 mins ago | 90 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

52 mins ago | 72 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

52 mins ago | 64 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

52 mins ago | 25 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

53 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 144 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 33 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 67 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2834 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 10125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days