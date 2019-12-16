Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

Opinion / Columnist

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project - an initiative aimed at modernising the old and run-down suburb and turning Mutare into a Smart City in line with Government's Vision 2030.The project is bankrolled by BancABC and the first phase will see an injection of US$8 million ($148 million) by the bank. It is a tripartite arrangement spearheaded by Plan Infrastructure Development (PID), with Mutare City Council making 225 hectares available.PID is the consultant in the Sakubva Urban Renewal initiative, which holds National Project Status. The project will see the construction of high rise flats, revamping of Sakubva flea market, the Sakubva Musika long distance bus terminus, Sakubva Stadium, Sakubva Beit Hall and Sakubva vegetable market.President Mnangagwa – who was accompanied by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi – said the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project represented the aspirations of the Second Republic."We were invited by the Ministry of Local Government and Mutare City Council to see what they are doing here in Mutare," he said."They want Mutare to be a Smart City. When the Second Republic came into office, we said we must upgrade our cities so that by 2030 we will be a middle income economy."To achieve that goal, there are a lot of things that we need to address – our roads, bridges, schools, clinics and housing."President Mnangagwa said in Harare's Mbare, the 1920s Matapi flats were upgraded after Government saw that the structures were dilapidated."We resolved that it should not end there," he said. "It must spread to all other councils: Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru, Bindura and Chinhoyi. Each municipality must embark on such projects. Mutare is the first local authority to embark on such a project."They identified Sakubva's Coronation suburb which has very old houses. I visited the suburb and saw the old structures and such must not exist 39 years after independence." President Mnangagwa said urban renewal projects like the Sakubva initiative must be replicated across all cities."All the slums here will be demolished and a Smart City will be established in Mutare," he said."I also toured the bus terminus and they have pledged to modernise it. I asked them where they will get funding and I was informed BancABC, whose chief executive (Dr Lance Mambondiani) grew up here in Sakubva, is the one who brought the bank here to fund the project."The President was impressed by the scope of the project. He laso promised to monitor the progress of the project.