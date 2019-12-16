Latest News Editor's Choice


Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | Views
A SERIAL fraudster in Bulawayo who masqueraded as a top Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer and a close security aide to President Mnangagwa before duping Ingwebu Breweries of 375 litres of fuel and $1 200 has been convicted.

Henessy Dube (40) of Entumbane suburb met Ingwebu Breweries managing director Mr Dumisani Mhlanga and produced a fake CIO identity card before he identified himself as a director of operations in the CIO.

He offered to assist the company to recover money from its debtors purportedly using his influence by virtue of being in the President's Office.

Dube also acquired a national identity card under the names Henessy Dube NR 08-682325-J-53 bearing his portrait.  He took another identity card NR 08-719040-R-53 with his picture but under the names of his brother, Majaha Julian Dube.

Armed with his brother's identity card, Dube stole Majaha's academic certificates and applied for a teaching post in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

He was employed and deployed to teach in Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North. Dube was yesterday convicted by Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Shepherd Munjanja of fraud, impersonating a public officer and making a false statement to deceive a registration officer in violation of Section 10 (1) (b) of the National Registration Act.

He was remanded to January 9 for sentencing as the State wants to first verify whether Dube has previous convictions or not.

Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said sometime at the beginning of May this year during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Dube went to Ingwebu Breweries head offices in Bulawayo intending to see management.  

During that time, Ingwebu Breweries was facing operational challenges, some of which emanated from a failure by its debtors to honour their commitments.

"The accused person approached the company's managing director Mr Dumisani Mhlanga and introduced himself as the director of operations at the CIO based in Harare. He told Mhlanga that he was in Bulawayo as part of a team of President Mnangagwa's close security aides during the ZITF period," Mr Chile said.

He said Dube produced a fake CIO identity card bearing the names Majaha Julian Dube. "The accused person indicated to the Ingwebu Breweries managing director that he had picked information pertaining to the ill-treatment of workers and war veterans by management including the impending retrenchment of workers.

He told the managing director that the President was not amused and due to his misrepresentation, Mr Mhlanga was convinced and he briefed Dube on the goings on at the company with the accused person promising to render assistance," said Mr Chile.

He said a few days later, Dube returned to Ingwebu Breweries and offered to use his authority to pressurise the company's debtors, which included companies contracted on beerhall franchise, to pay their debts and the management agreed. Some debtors reportedly paid up after Dube's intervention.  

Mr Chile said Dube further pressurised management at Ingwebu Breweries to employ his friends under the guise that they were students on attachment from the CIO.

Their contracts were signed by management and they were given tasks to spy within the company's various departments. It was later established that Dube was not employed by the CIO and due to his misrepresentation, he benefited in the form of 375 litres of fuel allocation and $1 200 among other undisclosed benefits. It also emerged in court that on December 7, 2012, Dube acquired a national identity card under the name Henessy Dube NR 08-682325-J-53 bearing his portrait.

On June 3, 2017, Dube took another identity card NR 08-719040-R-53 with his picture but under the names Majaha Julian Dube.

"Checks with Registrar-General's Office showed that the names Majaha Julian Dube and all the particulars including the portrait belonged to his brother who is now based in South Africa and suspected to have acquired citizenship of that country," said Mr Chile.

The court was told that Dube has a previous conviction after masquerading as a doctor for six months at Mpilo Central Hospital.


