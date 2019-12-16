Latest News Editor's Choice


Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago
A 16-year old girl was allegedly gang raped by a pirate Honda Fit crew in Bulawayo. National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.  

He said the girl boarded a silver-grey Honda Fit in the CBD going to Mahatshula at around 6PM on Sunday and the driver who was in the company of two other men diverted route and went to Suburbs where they took turns to rape her.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the three suspects dumped the girl at the scene and drove off at high speed.

"We are appealing to those that might have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station," he said.  

Ass Comm Nyathi urged parents to ensure children are accompanied especially at night.  He also urged members of the public to use registered public transport as pirate taxis are mostly driven by criminals.

On Saturday two domestic workers from Bulawayo's Kumalo suburb were allegedly robbed of groceries and money worth US$140 and ZWL$3 422 by a pirate taxi crew. The incident occurred at about 5AM as Ms Ruth Ruhwaya (49), a maid and Shepard Mathe (40), a gardener employed at the same house were commuting to town from their employer's house.

"The two victims boarded the pirate Honda Fit taxi heading for the city centre and the taxi had two passengers seated at the back while another was in front with the driver. While the vehicle was in motion, the passenger in front produced a knife and told the pair that they had 'boarded a wrong car' and they were being robbed. He ordered the two to surrender their belongings."

Scores of people have been raped or robbed after boarding private vehicles, especially Honda Fits that in most cases have no registration number plate.

Source - chronicle
