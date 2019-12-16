Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | Views
PROVINCIAL Affairs Ministers have hailed the decision by President Mnangagwa to rotate the holding of the main programmes to commemorate national holidays like Independence Day and others across the country.

Previously, the main ceremony would be held in the capital in Harare while provincial ministers would read the President's speech in their respective areas.

Speaking at the recent 18th Zanu-PF National People's Conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, President Mnangagwa said in the spirit of devolution, the main programmes will now be held outside the capital.

"During the liberation struggle, unity gave us the strength to achieve our national Independence and freedom. I exhort this conference and the party as a whole to draw from that rich heritage as we implement policies and programmes which are necessary to improve the plight of our people.

"In all that we do and the various plans that we make, let us be mindful that Zimbabwe is a diverse, but unitary state. From Zambezi to Limpopo; from Plumtree to Mutare, we are one," said President Mnangagwa.

"Going forward and inspired by the principle of devolution, we shall be holding national events, such as the main national Independence Day commemorations at various parts of the country, and not just at the capital."

The President said the Government is also committed to entrenching the country's liberation war heritage, national identity and pride.

"The renaming of our roads and buildings throughout the country must be seen in that context. We are a proud people with a rich history which we honour and celebrate. We make no apologies for this."

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said: "Once the decision is implemented, it will be very exciting because the people will feel closer to the celebrations and have an interest in the events of national importance."

Her Matabeleland North counterpart Richard Moyo said the rotation of venues to celebrate the main programme of national holidays would further entrench the appreciation and understanding of national values.

"What is important is that the people in the provinces can now take part in the main celebrations that they have been watching on the television over the years. In the provinces, the numbers we have attracted in recent years do not match those that gather at the National Sports Stadium but when the main programme is rotated, more people will come for national events and be in touch with things that matter in their country like history and heritage," said Moyo.

He said the decision was timely in that it comes after the establishment of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

"The war was fought in various parts of the country and while it will be taught at the Chitepo School of Ideology, it will help especially the young to appreciate that history when the main programme is held on a rotational basis," he said. Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube said the decision by the President was a welcome development. "He is our commander and what he said we will accept and implement," he said.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the decision by President Mnangagwa solidifies the sense of national belonging. "I think first and foremost, we should understand that we are coming from a history of commemorative nationalism because the essence of Independence Day, Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day are holidays that have got an emotive grounding to our past and to our being and Zimbabweans.

"Therefore, the idea to have a rotational commemorative calendar is important in the sense that it solidifies the essence of national belonging but most importantly the fact that this was said in a Zanu-PF national people's conference reaffirms that Zanu-PF is a political party whose values are entrenched in the discourse of nationalism and the idea of inclusivity," said Mr Mahomva.

"Most importantly, it signals the astute nationalist character of President Mnangagwa under the Second Republic principles of power."

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

38 mins ago | 305 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

39 mins ago | 80 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

39 mins ago | 122 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

40 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

40 mins ago | 83 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

41 mins ago | 37 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

41 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

42 mins ago | 35 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

48 mins ago | 121 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

48 mins ago | 67 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

48 mins ago | 28 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

49 mins ago | 68 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

49 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

50 mins ago | 64 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

50 mins ago | 43 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

51 mins ago | 89 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

51 mins ago | 71 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

52 mins ago | 64 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

52 mins ago | 25 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

52 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 33 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 67 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2831 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 10125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days