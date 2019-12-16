Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | Views
TWO soldiers stationed at 1.2 Infantry Battalion in Hwange have been arrested after they threatened to kill an officer from the Office of the President and Cabinet before assaulting him.

Philani Nyoni (34) and Sindiso Nkomo (30) were arrested alongside a civilian Tichaona Muyambiri (25) but they appeared separately before Hwange magistrate Ms Ailene Minamati after Muyambiri pleaded not guilty.

Nyoni and Nkomo, both employed by the Zimbabwe National Army stationed at 1.2 Infantry Battalion, Hwange were charged with threats to commit murder and two counts of assaulting Mr Tawanda Mugabe (36) from the President's Office and another patron.

Nyoni and Nkomo were fined $100 each and in default, one month in jail. In addition, each was sentenced to two months in prison, which were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour. Prosecuting, Mr Trymore Chitumbu said the incident occurred at the Cricket Club in Hwange.

"On the 8th of December 2019 and at Cricket Club in Hwange at around 5AM, the accused persons approached the complainant after they heard him being called Mugabe by his friend. The accused threatened to kill the complainant accusing him of being related to the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. They said we must kill that one called Mugabe because Mugabe killed a lot of people in this region," said Mr Chitumbu.

Nyoni and Nkomo allegedly went on to strike Mr Mugabe once on the left arm with an unknown sharp object and a broken beer bottle.

They also beat up another patron who owed them money with an iron bar.

Muyambiri was separately charged with disorderly conduct after he joined in the fight to defend his younger brother Jimmy Muyambiri who Nyoni and Nkomo also wanted to assault. Muyambiri of South Cliff, Chibondo used a beer bottle to hit Nyoni.

The bottle broke and injured Nkomo who was nearby. Nkomo and Nyoni used a chair and broken bottle to hit Muyambiri. The three were arrested and referred to St Patrick's Hospital for treatment.

Muyambiri was also fined $100 and in default one month.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

38 mins ago | 305 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

39 mins ago | 80 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

39 mins ago | 122 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

40 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

40 mins ago | 83 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

41 mins ago | 37 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

41 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

42 mins ago | 35 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

48 mins ago | 121 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

48 mins ago | 67 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

48 mins ago | 28 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

49 mins ago | 68 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

49 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

50 mins ago | 64 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

50 mins ago | 43 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

51 mins ago | 89 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

51 mins ago | 71 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

52 mins ago | 64 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

52 mins ago | 25 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

52 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 33 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 67 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2831 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 10125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days