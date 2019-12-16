Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

ZANU-PF has called for the holding of programmes during the Unity Day holiday for the citizens especially the youth to embrace and appreciate the peace and unity prevailing in the country.  

The Unity Day holiday is celebrated on December 22 to commemorate the signing of the Unity Accord on the same day in 1987 bringing together Zanu (PF) and PF-Zapu under the banner of Zanu-PF.

The Unity Accord, signed by former President, the late Robert Mugabe and late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, who at the time led the respective parties, is credited for effectively ending Gukurahundi which Mugabe later described as a "moment of madness."

Party secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said it was disheartening that no clear programmes have been made to celebrate the important day.

"Unity is the glue to any stability, development and prosperity in political, economic and social terms. The Unity Accord of 22 December 1987 which brought together erstwhile liberation movements of Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu into Zanu-PF and whose respective liberation armies before Independence were Zanla and Zipra, cannot be wished away," said Khaya Moyo.  

"It is most disheartening to note that although December 22 is a public holiday in honour of the Unity Accord there are no visible activities across the country depicting such a political milestone."

Khaya Moyo lamented that the young people virtually know nothing about the importance of Unity Day.

"Our late leaders who spearheaded this revolutionary miracle must be turning in their graves over such silent development," he said.

"The National Commissariat department might consider organising rallies and other activities to commemorate this historic occasion across the country."

Khaya Moyo said efforts to minimise and derail the significance of the Unity Day must be discouraged and eliminated.

"There must be no lip service to Unity Day. The Unity Accord must be the heartbeat of our body politic. It is not a day for leisure but for reflection, underscored by the fact that thousands perished, hundreds were maimed and displaced, homes destroyed and livestock looted, for us to gain freedom and independence," he said.

Khaya Moyo reiterated that the country is open for business which is only possible if there is peace and unity in the country.  

"The Unity Accord has no provision for factionalism. No one should lead or belong to any faction. A principled cadre can only belong to the party with one leader. In Zanu-PF, our leader is President E.D Mnangagwa and no one else.

"Those who entertain factions are free to form their own party and leave Zanu-PF alone. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us to commemorate Unity Day by reflecting and stock taking our actions as we endeavor to fully subscribe to our party's motto of 'Unity, Peace and Development.'"  

Khaya Moyo said the party was focusing on productivity, growing the economy and the creation of jobs following the conclusion of the 18th National People's Conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East at the weekend.

