Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Thabani Mpofu tears into Justice Luke Malaba term extension plans

3 hrs ago | Views
On December 17, 2019, the nation became aware that the Cabinet had considered and approved Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019 which seeks to introduce a gamut of amendments to the Constitution of Zimbabwe adopted in 2013.

The contemplated amendment is a sovereign disgrace which shows that this government feels little disposition to submit to the wholesome restraints of constitutionalism.

Although the planned amendments in their entirety are the relentless work of rascals, I am particularly taken aback by the invalid attempt to increase the retirement ages of the Chief Justice, his deputy as well as judges of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts. The attempt to amend the constitution is in that regard an unprovoked and unjustified vote of no confidence in the entire judiciary. There is evidence that it is meant to benefit only one person, with other senior judges being used as a cover.

Various learned and eminent citizens have already panned this as an attack on judicial independence, democracy and constitutionalism. I add my voice to the loud chorus of boos. This is what all modestly wish to see buried in everlasting oblivion.

The intention to amend is, however, not well thought out and is quite frankly illiterate nonsense. It seems to me that the regime has not considered provisions of section 328(7) of the constitution which provides as follows:

"Notwithstanding any other provision of this section, an amendment to a term-limit provision, the effect of which is to extend the length of time that a person may hold or occupy any public office, does not apply in relation to any person who held or occupied that office, or an equivalent office, at any time before the amendment."

The effect of this provision, being underpinned as it is by a non obstante clause, is that if the amendment sails through, the new law will have no effect on the tenure of office of the Chief Justice, his deputy and the current judges of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts who must all retire once they reach the age of 70.

The effort is therefore a pointless re-arranging of the deck chairs on the Titanic. I bet my last dollar, the miscreants who are behind this amendment are not alive to this legal position. They have accordingly wasted time but have in the process shown us the lengths to which they are prepared to go in undercutting the spirit of the constitution. Mwari ave navo!



Source - Thabani Mpofu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mealie Meal price to remain high during festive season

29 mins ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on borders congestion

35 mins ago | 118 Views

Alph Lukau's team threaten to bash Zimbabwean Prophet

48 mins ago | 200 Views

Chiwenga sets stage for Mnangagwa ouster

1 hr ago | 1157 Views

Pensioner fails to locate $33 000 pay out

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Mbeki advised to talk to Mthwakazi 'secessionists' next week

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zacc probes Reigate suburb stands scandal

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Nkosana Moyo engages Zimbabweans talk about the State of the Nation

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Mawarire calls for mass demonstrations

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Do not use state institutions for political fights

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: All Zimbabwe airports shut down

3 hrs ago | 3785 Views

Marry Chiwenga threatened to unleash army on journalist

4 hrs ago | 4395 Views

Chamisa speaks on joining POLAD

4 hrs ago | 3461 Views

'Unity brought development, must celebrate Unity Day' - yeah, but is the development

15 hrs ago | 711 Views

ZRP no longer visible in communities

15 hrs ago | 1944 Views

VAYA takes to the skies with the launch of VAYA Air Charter

15 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Not enough breathalysers for festive season - Zim Govt

16 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF behind copper cables theft & maShurugwi murders

16 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Why a Focus on Security and Variation Has Benefited NetBet

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

In joining POLAD, Chamisa will kill democracy just as Nkomo in signing Unity Accord - deja vu

24 hrs ago | 6598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days