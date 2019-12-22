Ibhetshu likaZulu stirs commotion by moving in Bulawayo streets carrying coffin

Opinion / Columnist

A Bulawayo based pressure group Ibhetshu Likazu members have stirred commotion and set tongues wagging after they paraded on the streets of Bulawayo carrying a coffin in remembrance of the Gukurahundi victims of the 1980s government sponsored genocide.Their action coincided with the unity day in which Zapu and Zanu united and signed unity accord to end the killings which mostly targeted people of Ndebele origin who were belived to be Joshua Nkomo's supporters.In their message as they paraded, they said, "22 December is not aUnity day. 22 December sikhumbula abantu bakithi ababulawa ngamashona nge Gukurahundi Genocide. Gukurahundi Genocide is a crime against humanity. No justice until today. Umoya wabo uyazula ehlathini amathambo adojwa yizinja ehlathini. We want justice."