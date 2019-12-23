In joining POLAD, Chamisa will kill democracy just as Nkomo in signing Unity Accord - deja vu

Opinion / Columnist

What is all this nonsense about people needing political dialogue, to unity, find each other, speak with one voice, etc., etc. In the 1980s Mugabe used the signing of the unity accord between Zanu PF and PF Zapu to not only justify the Gukurahundi massacre itself but the de facto one-party dictatorship that followed.Mugabe had always wanted a one-party state, Zanu PF naturally, and used the presence of the dissents to justify crushing the only other political party in the country that stood in his way, PF Zapu. The sheer savagery of the Gukurahundi was aimed at destroying PF Zapu by going after the party's support base.By signing the 1987 unity accord, the late Dr Joshua Nkomo and his friends agreed to have, their party completely dissolved, and they join Zanu PF lock stock and darrel. So Mugabe got what he wanted - the de facto one-party state. He has been pretty ruthless in stopping any meaningful opposition emerging, accusing the political opponents of threatening the unity and peace of the 1987 unity accord.In 1990, Mugabe tried to have the constitution changed so he could have a de jure; he gave up when there was public outcry against.As the main opposition party PF Zapu did a pretty good job of holding Mugabe and his Zanu PF to democratic account. This stopped with the outbreak of the Gukurahundi. Zanu PF used the ongoing military operations to strengthen its hold on power in the 1985 elections and to undermine the country's democratic institutions and constitution.As much as the demise of PF Zapu suited Mugabe's one-party dictatorship agenda it was a total disaster for the nation's aspiration to build a democracy.The core reason Zimbabwe is in this economic mess; of total economic meltdown, collapse health care, etc.; and political paralysis; having a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical ruling party on the one hand and on the other a corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless opposition; is because Zimbabwe is a one-party dictatorship.Zanu PF has rigged elections to stay in power and 39 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption have left the economy in ruins. And the lack of open debate and democratic space has made it impossible for quality leaders to emerge within the ruling party and the opposition resulting in the political paralysis.Last year Emmerson Mnangagwa blatantly rigged last year's elections in line with the de facto one-party state mentality. His claim that the elections were free, fair and credible has to wash especially given the damning reports by EU, Commonwealth and other reputable elections observer teams. Mnangagwa has looked rather foolish claiming election victory when the vote count could not be verified because the regime failed to produce something as basic as voters' roll.Mnangagwa has since abandoned his claim that the July 2018 elections were free, fair and credible; to promote his new initiative the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a grouping of all his political opponents to "talk and exchange ideas on how to take country forward".He has already got most of the 22 opposition contestants in last year's presidential race. He is particularly keen to see Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the MDC Alliance. With 1/3 of the MPs to Zanu PF's 2/3, MDC A is the official opposition party.One does not need a degree in politics to see what Mnangagwa is doing with this POLAD, he does not want MDC A to hold him and his Zanu PF government to democratic account in parliament, as will be the norm in a healthy and functioning democracy. MDC A and all the other opposition politicians will air their concerns, criticism, etc. in the informal POLAD setting.Ever since the emerging of MDC as the opposition party in 1999 Mugabe has tried all manner of dirty tricks to undermine the party's effectiveness as an opposition party to his Zanu PF. Mnangagwa will be very pleased with himself the day Chamisa joins POLAD. Mnangagwa recruited former SA President Thabo Mbeki to talk to the MDC A leader on the matter.Whatever little contribution MDC A had made in holding Zanu PF to democratic account, it has not been much given the poor quality of the opposition politicians, will seize completely the day Chamisa join POLAD. Mnangagwa will consider it equivalent to Mugabe's 1987 unity accord achievement. To ordinary Zimbabwe is will be the second time the hope of building a democracy has been snuffed out! Deja vu!