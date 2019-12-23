Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

In joining POLAD, Chamisa will kill democracy just as Nkomo in signing Unity Accord - deja vu

23 Dec 2019 at 07:51hrs | Views
What is all this nonsense about people needing political dialogue, to unity, find each other, speak with one voice, etc., etc. In the 1980s Mugabe used the signing of the unity accord between Zanu PF and PF Zapu to not only justify the Gukurahundi massacre itself but the de facto one-party dictatorship that followed.

Mugabe had always wanted a one-party state, Zanu PF naturally, and used the presence of the dissents to justify crushing the only other political party in the country that stood in his way, PF Zapu. The sheer savagery of the Gukurahundi was aimed at destroying PF Zapu by going after the party's support base.

By signing the 1987 unity accord, the late Dr Joshua Nkomo and his friends agreed to have, their party completely dissolved, and they join Zanu PF lock stock and darrel. So Mugabe got what he wanted - the de facto one-party state. He has been pretty ruthless in stopping any meaningful opposition emerging, accusing the political opponents of threatening the unity and peace of the 1987 unity accord.

In 1990, Mugabe tried to have the constitution changed so he could have a de jure; he gave up when there was public outcry against.

As the main opposition party PF Zapu did a pretty good job of holding Mugabe and his Zanu PF to democratic account. This stopped with the outbreak of the Gukurahundi. Zanu PF used the ongoing military operations to strengthen its hold on power in the 1985 elections and to undermine the country's democratic institutions and constitution.

As much as the demise of PF Zapu suited Mugabe's one-party dictatorship agenda it was a total disaster for the nation's aspiration to build a democracy.

The core reason Zimbabwe is in this economic mess; of total economic meltdown, collapse health care, etc.; and political paralysis; having a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical ruling party on the one hand and on the other a corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless opposition; is because Zimbabwe is a one-party dictatorship.

Zanu PF has rigged elections to stay in power and 39 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption have left the economy in ruins. And the lack of open debate and democratic space has made it impossible for quality leaders to emerge within the ruling party and the opposition resulting in the political paralysis.

Last year Emmerson Mnangagwa blatantly rigged last year's elections in line with the de facto one-party state mentality. His claim that the elections were free, fair and credible has to wash especially given the damning reports by EU, Commonwealth and other reputable elections observer teams. Mnangagwa has looked rather foolish claiming election victory when the vote count could not be verified because the regime failed to produce something as basic as voters' roll.

Mnangagwa has since abandoned his claim that the July 2018 elections were free, fair and credible; to promote his new initiative the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a grouping of all his political opponents to "talk and exchange ideas on how to take country forward".

He has already got most of the 22 opposition contestants in last year's presidential race. He is particularly keen to see Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the MDC Alliance. With 1/3 of the MPs to Zanu PF's 2/3, MDC A is the official opposition party.

One does not need a degree in politics to see what Mnangagwa is doing with this POLAD, he does not want MDC A to hold him and his Zanu PF government to democratic account in parliament, as will be the norm in a healthy and functioning democracy. MDC A and all the other opposition politicians will air their concerns, criticism, etc. in the informal POLAD setting.

Ever since the emerging of MDC as the opposition party in 1999 Mugabe has tried all manner of dirty tricks to undermine the party's effectiveness as an opposition party to his Zanu PF. Mnangagwa will be very pleased with himself the day Chamisa joins POLAD. Mnangagwa recruited former SA President Thabo Mbeki to talk to the MDC A leader on the matter.

Whatever little contribution MDC A had made in holding Zanu PF to democratic account, it has not been much given the poor quality of the opposition politicians, will seize completely the day Chamisa join POLAD. Mnangagwa will consider it equivalent to Mugabe's 1987 unity accord achievement. To ordinary Zimbabwe is will be the second time the hope of building a democracy has been snuffed out! Deja vu!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 2008 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1883 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4174 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

16 hrs ago | 2095 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2677 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7650 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

22 hrs ago | 3651 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

22 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

22 hrs ago | 158 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 244 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 931 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 582 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days