Cop stabs suspect with okapi knife

Opinion / Columnist

A senior police officer based in Bulawayo allegedly ran amok and assaulted a suspect accusing him of threatening to kill his son.This was heard when Superintendent Justice Rabson (48), of Luveve Police Station appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu on Tuesday.Rabson was not asked to plead to assault before being remanded out of custody to January 16.The court heard that on November 30 at around 6pm, Rabson went with two police officers based at Donnington Charge Office to a house in West Somerton suburb in Bulawayo.He allegedly told the police officers that two men had threatened to kill his son.At the house, he allegedly assaulted Max Mapungu (31), who resides at Fortwell House, several times on the face with an elbow and fist. During the assault, Mapungu was stabbed on the right middle finger with a knife.He then reported the assault to Khumalo police before he was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital for medical attention. This led to Rabson's arrest.