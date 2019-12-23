Merry Christmas from Bulawayo24 News

Opinion / Columnist

THE Editor & Staff of Bulawayo24 News would like to wish all our valued readers and advertisers a blessed Christmas and joy-filled festive season.Thank you for your continuing support.

Source - Byo24News

