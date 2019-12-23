'If I brought suffering, condemn me!' said Mnangagwa, vote rigging thug being too clever by half

Opinion / Columnist

"We cannot allow isolated voices, which have no platforms, speaking more than us (Polad) who are a collective. Collective voices should be heard more than isolated voices in the jungle," said Mnangagwa."I am happy that we all accept that peace is critical … harmony is equally important. If we all preach peace, unity and harmony in the country, then we expose those who have brought suffering (in the country). If it is my party which has brought suffering or violence, it must be condemned and also any other party, whether in Polad or in the wilderness.""I see that with the spirit of Polad, we can sustain this conversation, this dialogue. But we need to be more vocal, to be heard, to pronounce ourselves on all issues, to show that we are alive, vibrant. We need to show that we are working on all issues that affect this country."Mnangagwa is just a village thug who is too clever by half! He thinks he can continue to claim the moral high ground of the peacemaker by hold high the olive branch and yet the dagga in his other hand is dripping with the blood of more of his wanton violence victims."If it is my party which has brought suffering or violence, it must be condemned!"Anyone who is anyone condemned last year's elections as a farce."The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner. The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," stated the EU Election Observer Mission final report."As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."Zanu PF blatantly denied 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora a vote, for Pete's sake! How are Zimbabweans supposed to judge you when you deny them a democratic voice!As much as you, President Mnangagwa would like to claim that last year's elections were free, fair and credible the truth is they were not.As much as you want to claim the ZEC results were "the voice of the people, the voice of God!" the truth with with no verified voters' roll no one could ever verified whether those people were real or fake!Today Zimbabwe is facing a real and immediate existential threat, the economic meltdown is cause serious human suffering and unnecessary lose of lives. The country's health care, for example, has all but completely collapsed and hundreds of people are dying of easily treatable ailments. The situation cannot be allowed to continue. The country needs a way out.The only way out is for Zanu PF to accept that the party rigged last year's elections, step down and allow the nation to reset its failed political system. Step down now, with each day this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical regime remains in power hundreds of innocent lives are lost and the nation is being dragged closer and close to the edge of the precipitous abyss.After 39 years of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and tyrannical lawlessness; Zanu PF must go now. Enough is enough, Zimbabwe has had enough of these Zanu PF thugs!