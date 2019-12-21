Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Victoria Falls best investment destination

21 hrs ago | Views
South African television personality and entrepreneur, Maps Maponyane, says is impressed by the number of projects underway in the resort town of Victoria Falls adding Zimbabwe is currently the best investment destination in the region.

Mr Maponyane arrived in Victoria Falls on Saturday at the invitation of tourism operators and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) as part of the two organisations' efforts to reposition the destination as a prime tourism resort and showcase the booming investments.

The latest developments in the resort town come in the wake of the new dispensation's thrust to drive investment under the 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra as well as the granting of Special Economic Zone status (SEZ) to the town.

A SEZ is an area in a country that is subject to unique economic regulations that differ from other areas in the same country. The regulations are deliberately relaxed and designed to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Tourism is one of the key pillars that Government is hoping to drive economic recovery and achieve upper middle income status by 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa. Upper middle income economies have citizens earning at least Us$3 500 per month.

Mr Maponyane stayed in the resort town for 20 hours and was taken on a tour of some of the massive projects being developed in the area.

He said: "I got to see a few different sites — places like Pioneer. There is a really great five to six-star villa suit under construction, being built by Dr Nyameza. It was amazing to see all these different places with structures under construction.

"Yes, the economy might be struggling but people are really investing - there is so much potential - there is still so much hope and trust in the future of Zimbabwe. "Victoria Falls is a place I will definitely recommend for investment.

I think everyone else must definitely look at it positively and see a great future for Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Maponyane also spoke on misinformation by some sections of the foreign media that one of the world's seven wonders had dried up. He said while the water levels naturally subsided, it was expected during this time of the year, adding that it did not warrant a story that the falls were drying up.

"There is nothing like the falls drying up," said Mr Maponyane.

"I think it's seasonal, the water is slightly lower than usual and that's the case wherever you go in the world about rivers," he said.

Meanwhile, the fuel situation in all the country's major tourist destinations is stable after ZTA engaged the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) and private players in the petroleum industry to guarantee supplies.

In an interview with The Herald Business and Finance, ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti, said travellers can plan their holidays unhindered by envisaged fuel challenges.

"We had discussions with Zera and other private players where we got their buy-in on the need to guarantee supply for tourist areas," said Mr Koti.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

9 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

10 hrs ago | 561 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

12 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

12 hrs ago | 4013 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 4155 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

20 hrs ago | 2665 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7541 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 238 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

21 hrs ago | 738 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

21 hrs ago | 578 Views

More trouble for Herentals

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

Granny dies in fire

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

21 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

21 hrs ago | 397 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

21 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

21 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

21 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days