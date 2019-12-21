Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | Views
A total of 503 932 travellers have used Beitbridge Border Post to access either Zimbabwe or South Africa this month.  

It is also reported that 65 000 vehicles used Sadc's busiest inland port of entry during the month as activity heightens even further.

According to border authorities an average of 4 000 light cars and 25 000 travellers are cleared at the border post daily.

The officials from both Zimbabwe and South Africa said though the movement of people was increasing daily especially in the evening, the situation was under control.
 
They said during off-peak periods they clear 2 000 light vehicles and 13 000 travellers daily.

The Assistant Regional Immigration Officer (ARIO) in charge of Beitbridge Mr Nqobile Ncube said they had harmonised the border efficiency operational programme with the South Africans. He said the plan involved the separation of traffic into pedestrians, light vehicles, tourists, commercial and buses.

Mr Ncube said all off and leave days for border workers had been cancelled to enhance manpower adding that most departments had also received more manpower from less busy stations to ensure a speedy flow of traffic at the border.

The official said they had also deployed more security guards on the ground and immigration was working with other security agencies to deal with irregular migration. He said it was important for people to travel with relevant and adequate documents to minimise unnecessary delays at the border post.

Mr Ncube said the movement of traffic was also spaced since the festive season started around  December 5.

"We have harmonised operations between 3rd of December 2019 to 13 January 2020 and are rolling out a number of compliance measures to curb movement by undocumented persons across borders and the smuggling of minors. He said all senior managers were available to attend to issues on the ground to ensure that everybody is at home in time for Christmas.

South Africa's Deputy Home Affairs Minister Mr Njabulo Nzuza visited Beitbridge yesterday to assess operations and make corrective measures to create a free flow of both vehicles and human traffic.


Source - chroncile
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

9 hrs ago | 1880 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

10 hrs ago | 560 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

12 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

12 hrs ago | 4013 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 4155 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

20 hrs ago | 2665 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7541 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 485 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 238 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

21 hrs ago | 738 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

21 hrs ago | 578 Views

More trouble for Herentals

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

Granny dies in fire

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

21 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

21 hrs ago | 397 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

21 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

21 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

21 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days