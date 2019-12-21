Latest News Editor's Choice


More trouble for Herentals

HERENTALS FC are unlikely to go full throttle in their Premier Soccer League survival celebrations as they are facing another charge of match-fixing allegations after being reported by Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Students beat Chiefs 1-0 in their final match of the 2019 season played at Luveve Stadium on December 14.

Chiefs reportedly notified the PSL about Herentals' alleged underhand dealings, claiming that an official from the Students (name withheld) and another from a Bulawayo-based club (name withheld) first made overtures to "bribe" coach Thulani Sibanda before turning to the players after the Chiefs gaffer dismissed their approaches.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele confirmed that Chiefs raised dust on Herentals, who also have a pending case for allegedly "buying" the 3-0 win against Black Rhinos in October.

"As for the outcome of the Herentals disciplinary hearing for the alleged match manipulation against Black Rhinos, we are still waiting for the disciplinary committee to deliver its verdict. It's also true that investigations are ongoing after Bulawayo Chiefs raised match-fixing allegations against Herentals after the final match of the season. The league will release a statement soon after the holidays," said Ndebele.

A fortnight ago, Herentals were summoned to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee to answer charges of match manipulation raised following their 3-0 win over Rhinos.

Herentals were charged alongside their official Oliver Chirenga, who allegedly "masterminded" the plan to manipulate the result against Rhinos in their quest to survive relegation.

The allegations cost Rhinos team manager Gift Kamuriwo his job after the former midfielder confessed to taking US$600, which he was supposed to give to players he refused to name.  

Chirenga is alleged to have handed the money to Kamuriwo to execute the ill-fated plan before one of the targeted players blew the whistle to Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa.

In that match, Rhinos conceded three goals in the opening 10 minutes, courtesy of a hat-trick by Herentals' main striker Blessing Majarira. For the Rhinos case, Herentals were charged for breaching Article 31.1.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations on acts of misconduct and offence.

Chirenga was charged for breaching Article 31.2.2 which reads: "For any corrupt, dishonest or unlawful purpose in connection with a game played under the auspices of the league, or in connection with the affairs of the league, gives, offers or promises, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature, to anybody whomsoever."

Kamuriwo was dragged for "accepting any inducement, reward or bribe" as articulated in Article 31.2.2.

Herentals and the club official cited by Chiefs are likely to face similar charges that Chirenga and the club were summoned to answer when they appeared for the Rhinos case.


