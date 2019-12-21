Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday morning took people at Kwekwe Long Distance Bus Terminus by surprise when he visited unannounced and bought eats from vendors, personally.  

He alighted from his motorcade and headed straight towards the market place and bought a packet of roasted groundnuts, snot apples and maize cobs.

This triggered a stampede from vendors, commuters, bus drivers and everyone else.

As a "listening President", he also got to listen to some challenges facing vendors. Commuter omnibus operators who ply local routes mobbed the President who was accompanied by State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

After President Mnangagwa bought a few items, he left in his motorcade. Patricia Moyo, who sold groundnuts to President Mnangagwa, said he paid using local currency and asked her about challenges she was facing.

"We heard his motorcade and suddenly he appeared. I was elated when he headed straight to my market where he asked how much I was charging. After I told him, he took money out his pocket and paid. I even gave him change," she said.

Afterwards, she was so relieved to have articulated her problems to the highest office in the land.

"I am hoping that he is going to address our challenges like he promised. I, for one, told him the problems we are facing and he promised to look into them," said Moyo.

A commuter omnibus operator, Thabani Sibanda, said he never thought the President would visit a market place and bus terminus.

"Well, we were all dumbfounded when he appeared. We could not resist rushing towards him. All of a sudden, he was mobbed. But we were also happy that we talked to him," said Sibanda.

In March, OK Supermarket in Kwekwe closed doors for security reasons after the President entered the shop for his usual groceries.

In June last year, President Mnangagwa made a surprise stop at Chicken Inn in Chegutu to buy a "Two Piecer" meal.

Source - chroncile
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 2013 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1887 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 609 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4180 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

16 hrs ago | 2097 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2678 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

22 hrs ago | 7653 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

22 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

22 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

22 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

22 hrs ago | 158 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 932 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days