Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | Views
TWO female police detectives based in Bulawayo have approached the High Court challenging their superiors' decision to move them to other stations.

The two cops, only identified as Detective Sergeant Moyo and Detective Constable Gambiza, are part of a group of police officers who were recently redeployed to other stations. They were initially stationed in Bulawayo before they were moved to stations in Manicaland and Mashonaland Central provinces respectively.

Det Sgt Moyo was moved from Bulawayo's CID Drugs to Hillside Police Station in the CID section. She is now being transferred to Muzokomba Police Station in Chipinge, Manicaland.

The two detectives, through their lawyers Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, on Friday filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court challenging the latest transfers.  

In papers before the court, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Chief Staff Officer Human Resources and one Chief Superintendent Mashonganyika, who is the commander of the CID Drugs in Bulawayo, are the respondents.

In their founding affidavits, Det Sgt Moyo and Det Const Gambiza said their transfers to two different stations within a period of one month and without any valid reason was a violation of their constitutional right.

"I am a police officer under the command of the second respondent (Supt Mashonganyika) and was stationed at CID Drugs in Bulawayo before I was transferred to CID Hillside in Bulawayo on November 5, 2019. On November 6, I was shocked when I got transferred to ZRP Muzokomba," said Det Sgt Moyo.

"There are now two transfers from the same authority moving me to two different stations and what prompted me to file this application on urgent basis is that on December 8, I was told by my officer in charge at CID Hillside to go to ZRP Muzokomba, but failed to get reasons. Why am I being transferred hardly a day after the first transfer?"

The two detectives said they were being forced to comply with the order despite the fact that there are no transport arrangements made. Det Sgt Moyo said her case was special in that she was solely taking care of her minor children since her husband, Proud Moyo, is serving 18 years at Khami Prison for murder.

"I wrote a letter to the respondents explaining my predicament but the respondents ignored it. I am the sole guardian of my minor children and I have already enrolled them at local schools, but the respondents simply ignored me," she said.

Det Sgt Moyo said she has an obligation to supply medication to her husband hence the need to be closer to him.

She said she was being "fixed" by her superiors for no apparent reason.

"I will suffer a lot of prejudice if I am to go to ZRP Muzokomba as it will involve a lot of costs including but not limited to buying new uniforms for children who will be transferring with me as well as travelling costs of visiting my ailing husband at Khami Prisons," said Det Sgt Moyo.

Det Const Gambiza was transferred from Nkulumane Police Station to Muzarabani on November 6.  She said two days later she received another radio signal transferring her from Magwegwe to CID Nkulumane before she got another transfer to Muzarabani last week.

In her founding affidavit, Det Const Gambiza said she was being transferred for allegedly exposing some top officers dealing in drugs.  

"My transfer lacks justification at all as I had not committed any offence warranting unnecessary transfers.  

"However, it is apparent that the latest transfer is a way of fixing me after having exposed some top officers dealing in drugs. The information was never investigated but it seems the arbitrary transfers emanate from that," she said.

"I am a single mother with minor children and have no one to take care of them if I go to ZRP Muzarabani. My first and last transfers are clearly an act of fraud and it is clear that the respondents want me to suffer as a result of their confusion."

Source - chroncile
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 2016 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1888 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 609 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4181 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

16 hrs ago | 2097 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2678 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

22 hrs ago | 7653 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

22 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

22 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

22 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

22 hrs ago | 158 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 932 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 583 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days