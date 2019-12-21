Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

Opinion / Columnist

A FIELD orderly at Camsasa Clinic in Guruve was last week arraigned before the courts for possession of two elephant tusks.Last Chaatama (39) pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to December 31 by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu alleged that on December 17, a team comprising Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority officials and police officers were tipped that Chaatama had some ivory and they visited his homestead at night.On arrival, they found a minor who advised them that the accused was not at home.The team conducted a search at the residence in the presence of the minor and found the ivory weighing 4,8kg valued at US$1 200 hidden in a sack in a tobacco ban.The minor told the officers that the ivory belonged to Chaatama, who was later apprehended.In another case, a 19-year-old Chiweshe robber was sentenced to four years in jail by a Concession magistrate for robbing two women of cash.Takudzwa Banda, of Mupandenyama Village in Chiweshe, was convicted by magistrate Nyasha Machiriori, who conditionally suspended two years of the sentence.Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on September 24, Banda and two accomplices assaulted Shylet Midzi and Caroline Midzi before snatching a handbag, which contained some money and three cellphones.