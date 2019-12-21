Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

Opinion / Columnist

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to court for defrauding a homeseeker of US$13 000.Lawrence Marinye appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mushamba, who remanded him to January 25, 2020 on $1 000 bail pending finalisation of investigations.Allegations are that Marinye posted a message on a WhatsApp group that he was selling a stand in Tynwald.The court heard that the complainant got interested and requested to meet Marinye with the intention of viewing the stand.They are said to have met in the company of Valerie Muzonzini, who masqueraded as the registered owner of the stand and the complainant expressed interest and was told to deposit US$13 000.It is alleged that an agreement of sale was prepared by Blessed Jairos of Kanoti and Partners Legal Practitioners.The offence came to light on December 13 after the complainant received information that Marinye and Muzonzini did not own the stand.The complainant filed a report to the police, leading to Marinye's arrest.