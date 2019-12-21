Latest News Editor's Choice


Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago
RUSAPE residents have raised concern over the cruel manner in which the local authority is putting down stray dogs, that council is saying are a health threat.

Rusape Town Council (RTC) mayor Lyton Sithole confirmed the operation to NewsDay yesterday, saying they would not stop until residents comply with by-laws.

However, some residents claim that they have lost their vaccinated dogs in the operation.

"Currently, I don't have a figure of how many dogs have been shot, but the operation of eliminating stray dogs is ongoing until we are satisfied that all our residents are complying with the laws," Sithole said.

"Currently, I am yet to receive a complaint from any dog owner. Maybe they will come."

Rusape Concerned Residents Trust member Godfrey Mufuranhewe said dogs were being killed in an inhumane manner.

"(The) operation of killing stray dogs is going ahead. Yesterday (Saturday), they killed my dog at the gate. It was very unfortunate my dog died a painful death. I think the method of elimination is inhuman. They are supposed to use traps not bullets," he said.

"My dog Blackie was vaccinated a few months ago. It was a good dog, they killed a pet with good communication skills, friendly to my children. The method of elimination lacks accuracy.

How can you shot a dog three times? It affected me, even my neighbours. Why shoot my dog less than a metre from my gate."

Another resident said council should change the way it is putting down dogs.

But another resident, Resident Tapiwa Murombo, welcomed the move, saying his wife was once attacked by a stray dog.

"I welcome the move by RTC because recently my wife was bitten by a dog while she was coming from work. So keep your dogs inside your fence or security walls," he said.

Source - newsday
