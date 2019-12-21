Bosso's Prince leaves for China

Opinion / Columnist

WARRIORS and Highlanders' striker Prince Dube is leaving the country today for a yet to be named top Chinese club.Dube (22) still had a year's contract with the Bulawayo giants and there could be a huge windfall for Highlanders and the youthful forward who had a good second half season at Bosso this year."Prince is leaving for China on Wednesday (today). I am not certain if he is going for trials or it's a straight buy, but there has been constant communication between Highlanders, the club in China and Prince's handlers. He is definitely leaving Highlanders," the source said.Dube could not be reached on his mobile phone yesterday.Highlanders' chief executive Nhlanhla Dube and the club's media officer Ronald Moyo were also not reachable for a comment, but the source was adamant the striker is leaving today and is travelling via South Africa.After being named Castle Lager Soccer Star second runner-up early this month Dube said his wish was to play in a bigger league in Europe.After a poor start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Dube went on to score seven league goals for the Bulawayo giants and helped Highlanders win the Chibuku Super Cup scoring in every match of the tournament.He was instrumental in Bosso's rise to lift the club from fighting relegation to end the season on position six.Dube flourished under coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh who arrived at the club midway through the season to help Bosso lift themselves from the lower echelons of the league table.He also had a good run in the national team, particularly in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.Dube had an unsuccessful stint with South African side SuperSport United, a club he joined from Highlanders in July 2017 and returned to the Bulawayo giants this year.Meanwhile, Highlanders have to hunt for a new coach as the Dutchman De Jongh has left the club. He has been linked with FC Platinum and Young Africans of Tanzania.Sources have also said assistant coach Bekithemba "Super" Ndlovu could be going back to Bulawayo City, who make a return to the Premier Soccer League next year after winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One league.