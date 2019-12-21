Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

22 hrs ago | Views
FARAI Chauke, a senior partner at Chauke and Associates, is set to appear at Chiredzi Magistrates' Court on February 4, 2020 facing a disorderly conduct charge after he staged a one-man demonstration at a function organised by Green Safari Africa in Nyangambe last week.

Chauke, who claims to represent the Nyangambe community, is also facing 22 counts of forging signatures of community members of a thriving community wildlife conservancy, Nyangambe Wildlife Project, being run by local people in Chiredzi in partnership with Green Safari Africa.

Chauke is accused of disrupting the event, where Green Africa Safari was handing over Christmas food hampers to beneficiaries of the project.

Stray animals from the Save Valley Conservancy forced 181 families from Nyangambe, who settled around the conservancy during the 2000 fast-track land reform programme, to start the project in 2006 in a bid to end human-wildlife conflict.

In 2016, an ecologist approved Nyangambe Wildlife Project after assessment and they immediately acquired an ownership clearance from Chiredzi Rural District Council.

The community then put aside more than 5 000 hectares of their grazing area, which they fenced to minimise human-wildlife conflict.

Addressing the community at the event attended by Chiredzi district development co-ordinator Lovemore Chisema, managing director and Safari operator at Green Safari Africa Company, Phillip Mafuta, said they recently received a hunting permit from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

"We partnered with a new investor, Tomas Kjellson, who is from South Africa and is also chief executive officer of Green Safari Africa. We are going to hunt in Nyangambe and Massapas Ranch, which is in Save Valley Conservancy," Chisema said.

Sakala Mukwena, a villager from Nyangambe, said: "We are happy to have an investor. We hope Green Safari Africa is going to pay us better money as promised because since 2006, we have never hunted independently. We used to do it in collaboration with other partners who are within the Save Valley Conservancy, but we got little money out of the deals.

"We are happy and we welcome the investor because now we are going to be able to pay game scouts who are manning our conservancy just like other projects similar to ours."

However, Chauke who felt Green Africa Safari was duping the elderly people in the community, staged a one-man demonstration, raising a banner denouncing Green Africa Safari describing them as poachers, shouting expletives and disrupting the event in the process.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Mkwasine Police Station.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 2018 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1890 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 609 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4184 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

16 hrs ago | 2097 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4185 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2678 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

22 hrs ago | 7653 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

22 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

22 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

22 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

22 hrs ago | 158 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 651 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 932 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 583 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days