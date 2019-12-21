Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF under siege

22 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party fears that the worsening economic crisis could be used to as an excuse to overthrow the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration by "foreign sponsored anti-government campaigns".

Zimbabwe is in the throes of its worst economic crisis in a decade characterised by shortages of cash, medicines, fuel and rolling power cuts of up to 20 hours a day.

Inflation rocketed to 481,5% in November, a new post-dollarisation high, eroding earnings and decimating pensions, while Zimbabweans have to grapple with constant price increases.

Meanwhile, salaries have remained depressed, with consumer spending severely curtailed.

Hopes of a quick economic turnaround when Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from long time ruler, the late Robert Mugabe, in November 2017 quickly faded after a disputed election last year, with Mnangagwa failing to address the crisis.

In its report, Zanu-PF's Chitepo School of Ideology claimed that there was a sustained global campaign targeting "undemocratic" governments, including Malawi, Venezuela, Hong Kong and Zimbabwe.

"On the international front, we have witnessed a global phenomenon of well-organised pro-Western anti-government mass protests targeting governments portrayed by the west as ‘undemocratic' with a determined view to unseat them," the report read.

Referring to the violence that gripped the country after the July 30 elections, when security forces shot and killed six civilians, the report said: "That sad chapter in our recent history marked the beginning of a well-organised, meticulously co-ordinated and generously funded campaign of economic sabotage and misinformation designed to mislead both the Zimbabwean population as well as the international community with the ultimate aim of overthrowing the elected government.

"The reaction of countries of the West to the events of 1 August 2018, 14 January 2019 and many other anti-government activities have demonstrated, in no uncertain terms, that these countries have not changed in their decision to remove Zanu-PF from power through the mantra of regime change."

The report said the party was disturbed by the continued economic sanctions against Zimbabwe and negativity by Western embassies against Zimbabwe.

According to the report, activists have been trained in foreign lands by intelligence forces on how to organise and apply strategies to undermine the government and its economic policies.

"This is meant to render the country ungovernable and incite the population to revolt and overthrow a legitimate government."

Seven rights activists were hauled before the courts early this year on allegations of plotting to subvert the Zanu-PF government.

Frank Mpahlo, Beauty Rita Nyampinga, Sithabile Dewa, George Makoni, Tatenda Mombeyarara, Gamuchirai Mukura, Nyasha Mpahlo and Farirai Gumbonzvanda were accused of participating in a meeting held in Maldives, where they allegedly underwent a training workshop organised by a Serbian non-governmental organisation, Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies, aimed at subverting constitutionally-elected governments through civil disobedience.

In its report, Zanu-PF has blamed everyone, but itself for the crisis in the country, including the West, the MDC, saboteurs, G40 remnants and natural disasters.

