Business as usual on public holiday

Although yesterday was a public holiday since Unity Day fell on a Sunday this year, with only two days remaining before Christmas many were both working and shopping.At Mbare Musika shoppers swarmed market stalls to buy fresh farm produce for Christmas.Travellers flocked to Mbare Musika bus terminus to catch buses to their rural areas and urban destinations.Buses leaving the terminus were laden with huge piles of luggage ranging from groceries, farming implements, inputs and building materials.

Source - The Herald

