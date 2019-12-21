Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

18 hrs ago | Views
Political negotiations in Zimbabwe will continue to be held under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) and former South African president Mr Thabo Mbeki has not indicated that talks be held outside this platform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

This comes as the latest edition of the POLAD dialogue will be held at President Mnangagwa's Sherwood Farm in Kwekwe today, following a request by negotiators under the forum. Mr Mbeki visited Zimbabwe last week and met President Mnangagwa, POLAD actors and MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.
 
Chamisa said yesterday that he was happy with the direction that talks aimed at ending his feud with President Emmerson Mnangagwa are taking- despite a few issues that still needed to be ironed out.
 
The opposition MDC says it is committed to "real dialogue" to solve the political and economic crises in the country, but will not be part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

Mnangagwa has been holding talks with leaders of fringe political parties that took part in last year's elections to try to resolve the country's political and socio-economic crisis, which continue to worsen.

Source - The Sunday Mail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 2022 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1892 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 609 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4187 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

21 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

22 hrs ago | 7654 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

22 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

22 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

22 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

22 hrs ago | 158 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

22 hrs ago | 651 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

22 hrs ago | 932 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

22 hrs ago | 583 Views

More trouble for Herentals

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Granny dies in fire

22 hrs ago | 303 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

22 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

22 hrs ago | 290 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

22 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days