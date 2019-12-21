'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

Opinion / Columnist

Political negotiations in Zimbabwe will continue to be held under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) and former South African president Mr Thabo Mbeki has not indicated that talks be held outside this platform, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.This comes as the latest edition of the POLAD dialogue will be held at President Mnangagwa's Sherwood Farm in Kwekwe today, following a request by negotiators under the forum. Mr Mbeki visited Zimbabwe last week and met President Mnangagwa, POLAD actors and MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.Chamisa said yesterday that he was happy with the direction that talks aimed at ending his feud with President Emmerson Mnangagwa are taking- despite a few issues that still needed to be ironed out.The opposition MDC says it is committed to "real dialogue" to solve the political and economic crises in the country, but will not be part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).Mnangagwa has been holding talks with leaders of fringe political parties that took part in last year's elections to try to resolve the country's political and socio-economic crisis, which continue to worsen.