Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Black market driving Zimbabwe business

21 hrs ago | Views
The black market for foreign currency is driving business in the country, with nearly all businesses and travellers in Zimbabwe obtaining their requirements from the illegal market, a survey by the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) has shown.

The government set up an interbank market in February this year for foreign currency trade, but the platform has been hit by shortages of hard currency.

In its survey titled Government's failure to restore sanity in the financial sector: A case of illegal money changers, ACT-SA said travellers and businesses acquire foreign currency from the black market, even though they know it's illegal.

"Considering that 100% of the respondents obtained foreign currency from the black market, a follow-up question, was asked on whether they were aware that buying from the black market was illegal. Again, all the respondents (100%) pointed out that they were fully aware of the illegal nature of transacting at the black market," ACT-SA said.

"That said, they have no choice since their banks do not give foreign currency. Another follow-up question was asked on why businesses and travellers, among others, prefer buying foreign currency from the black market than banks and bureau de changes.

"This was testified by 50% of the respondents, while another group of respondents feel that there is no paperwork and questions asked at the black market than at local banks and bureau de changes."

ACT-SA added that one of the reasons for illegal money changers not being arrested is that the majority of them are politically linked.

"Regardless of the illegal nature of the black market, the participants are not arrested. The research sought to understand, why there were no arrests against illegal money changers, among other players in the black market," the report read.

"A significant majority (60%) pointed out that illegal money changers are politically connected and, hence, are not being arrested. There are no arrests because of the fact that there is no law outlawing the changing of money in the streets."

The research also showed that the law enforcement agents were to blame for the existence of the black market because of inaction or the turning of a blind eye to the illegal activities.
For example, the survey under review highlights how in May the police raided offices reportedly belonging to Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and former presidential adviser Chris Mutsvangwa, and found
US$200 000.

Despite this, it was the four detectives who had raided the office who were arrested for under-declaring the money seized.

The case of Neville, who has long been alleged to be a major foreign currency dealer, spilled into Parliament the following month.

ACT-SA recommended that relevant authorities should strengthen laws dealing with illegal money changers and that local banks should give foreign currency to entities and individuals who only need it for business outside the country.

Commenting on the issue, economist John Robertson said banks should be disciplined in order to get rid of the black market because they are the ones who are sustaining it.

"The banks have to be disciplined; they are the ones sustaining the black market. Some of the banks are complicit on the issue of foreign currency exchange rates," he said.

"The black market has become a serious problem causer in this country as it has contributed to the rise in inflation, increases in prices and rise in everyone's cost of living. It has also caused distortion in tax revenues and has led to reduced investor confidence in the country."

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teen girl up for murder

9 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Beitbridge East MP holds Christmas party with underprivileged in his constituency

10 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC donates food humpers to Chief Ndiweni's area

10 hrs ago | 1959 Views

'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

10 hrs ago | 1830 Views

'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

This is unfair to diasporans!

13 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Parents die as children party in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4118 Views

ZAPU wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa Christmas Message

15 hrs ago | 2081 Views

United States withdraws its ambassador to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 4172 Views

'Mbeki did not impose talks outside POLAD'

21 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Business as usual on public holiday

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa fired corrupt Zacc

21 hrs ago | 7609 Views

'Chamisa will never join Polad charade,'

21 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Sadc boss torches Zimbabwe storm

21 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Zanu-PF under siege

21 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Police to deploy more officers for Xmas

21 hrs ago | 157 Views

Lawyer in court for disorderly conduct

21 hrs ago | 487 Views

Police to mount 24-hour traffic blitz during holidays

21 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso's Prince leaves for China

21 hrs ago | 648 Views

Rusape puts down stray dogs

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Conman dupes homeseeker of US$13 000

21 hrs ago | 327 Views

Civil servant up for illegal possession of elephant tusks

21 hrs ago | 329 Views

Senator speaks on malayitsha's murder

21 hrs ago | 927 Views

'Cop bosses deal in drugs'

21 hrs ago | 740 Views

Commission urges more competition to rein in price madness

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

British club to visit Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa makes surprise visit to Kwekwe market

21 hrs ago | 579 Views

More trouble for Herentals

21 hrs ago | 367 Views

500 000 pass through Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Granny dies in fire

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

De Jongh moves to FC Platinum

21 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabweans not depositing cash back into banking system'

21 hrs ago | 399 Views

Victoria Falls best investment destination

21 hrs ago | 246 Views

Old Mutual, Peter Moyo feud threatens growth

21 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zimbabwe to resume livestock imports

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lures China direct flights

21 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fuel supplies improve only in Harare: Survey

21 hrs ago | 286 Views

Hive of activity at border posts

21 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days