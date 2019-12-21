'POLAD is not a credible process' but so too is NTA - meanwhile being dragged beyond point of no return

Opinion / Columnist

"We are not interested in joining POLAD. We are very clear that POLAD is not a credible process. Chamisa is not in any political wilderness. He is the most relevant politician right now and is taking a principled stance in the interest of the people of Zimbabwe. The MDC itself is very happy not to be associated with POLAD," explained MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele.Yes POLAD is a waste of time and space but MDC's alternative is a waste of time and space too.MDC is insists on a political dialogue leading to the formation of a National Transition Authority (NTA), a power sharing arrangement with Zanu PF in which MDC leaders like Chamisa will get cabinet positions.MDC is also insisting that NTA will implement "comprehensive democratic reforms designed to end the problem of disputed elections". Clearly MDC leaders have not thought this one through; it is mission impossible!MDC has accepted that last year's parliamentary elections were free, fair and credible and so Zanu PF will retain its 2/3 majority in parliament. Any one who thinks they can ever get that lot to pass any comprehensive democratic reforms and reform themselves out of office is insane!Mnangagwa launched POLAD in May, now eight months ago, the body has yet to come up with even one thing it has accomplish. Just one! Nick Mangwana, one of Zanu PF's ardent and creative spin doctors, made a complete arse of himself when he was asked to name POLAD's achievements."The coming together of Political Actors under one banner (POLAD) and the official launch symbolised the unity of purpose," answered Nick."The formulation of a Code of Conduct and subsequent adoption and signing of the same."Visit to Cyclone Idai POLAD delegates led to conscientisation of the nation about the problem and the need for urgent intervention by different stakeholders. Etc., etc."In short, POLAD has accomplished nothing. Zero!Actually with his 2/3 parliamentary majority Mnangagwa does not need to court the opposition, especially those without even one MP in parliament! He should be getting on with the important task of finding solutions to the nation's myriad problems and implementing them and not wait time on trivial pursuits like POLAD.The truth is Mnangagwa has ran out of ideas on how to solve the country's mounting problems and is hoping POLAD members may come up with some ideas. He has got nothing from the POLAD members because they too have no clue what to do. There is no surprise there, of course.Remember POLAD's members are derived from those opposition candidates who participated in last year's elections when it was as clear as day that Zanu PF was rigging the elections. If these individuals did not even have the common sense to demand that ZEC produce a verified voters' roll, which is a legal requirement too; they must be empty-head!The last four decades have been a relentless march deeper and deeper into this hell-on-earth we now find ourselves in. Whilst many have been aware the nation was going in the wrong directions they have failed to do anything about it because Zanu PF rigged the elections and abused state machinery to whip everyone into line.Today the nation stands on the edge of the precipitous abyss. Mnangagwa rigged the elections but failed to rig economic recovery and now is goading the nation forward, demanding we put our blind trust in him and POLAD. And, sadly, instead of offering the nation a way out of this hell; the opposition is bubbling some nonsense about a NTA.Zimbabwe did not land in this hell-on-earth by accident; it is culmination of four decades of corrupt and tyrannical rule. And we, the people, have done nothing to stop it.In the end, nations get the government they deserve and we, in Zimbabwe, certainly deserve this corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship complete with its entourage of equally corrupt and incompetent opposition parties, many of whom have already in POLAD whilst others are holding out for an improved bribe!Our relentless march into this hell-on-earth will continue, we are not yet ready to stop Mnangagwa and his POLAD acolytes. Many Zimbabweans have no clue what constitute free, fair and credible election, something as basic as that in this day and age, proof the nation is not yet ready to end the de facto one-party dictatorship.