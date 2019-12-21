'You have failed us' - Zimbabweans reject Mnangagwa Christmas message

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans have rejected President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Christmas message and accused him of running down the country and leaving them with nothing to celebrate.Responding to Mnangagwa's message on Facebook, Zimbabweans said they enjoyed Christmas better under late President Robert Mugabe."Nice to wish us Christmas but the truth you have failed our beautiful nation e even Mugabe was better. Now civil servants earn from $1000 while 50 kg mealie meal its $500. How do you think Zimbabweans survive on their day to day lives?" said Mehluli Ncube.Kelvin Maseko said its now impossible for Zimbabweans to put food on their tables."The state securities have become enemy of the people.. nothing is working in Zimbabwe.. we have given up.. we have even failed to realise the importance of helping the poor as we all been turned to beggars. There is nothing merry about tomorrow except for you guys and the plunderers. Just a quick one, who buys a US$3.4 million car in Zimbabwe with the current situation we are in? enjoy yours, as for us shame, we are trying to get our children's school fees for next year," he saidZethu Zitha said, "When Mugabe was ruling bread was $1 ordinary coke was 50c but when u came tables turned for the worst while you talk of God my friend stop wishing us rubbish keep your wishes please we are tired of you."Sean Steyn told Mnangagwa to honour the promises he made to Zimbabwe."Can you and your government please practice what you preach Mr President. Words are meaningless without action. Let's have a real government for all the people and not just a handful. Listen to us Zimbabweans. We are truly broken and tired Mr President and in desperate need of a government for the people. May your heart and mind be guided by Him and nothing else. Merry Christmas," he said.Joy Bhila Kwaramba said, "Celebrating what when you and your lot have crippled the economy yet you are living lavish life styles. At this rate I'm realising it was better for each and every Zimbabwean to follow Pastor Evan he had a, point. You and your Government are a, disgrace to the people of Zimbabwe."