'Do POLAD because we love Zimbabwe' says Gutu - then why selling-out on free elections

Opinion / Columnist

Some of us still remember Bishop Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa, the 1979 (one year wonder) Prime Minister of the Republic of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia following the Internal Settlement with Ian Smith. Ian Smith continued to exercise all real power and Muzorewa and his fellow blacks had no real power and many, rightly, dismissed them as puppets.Muzorewa and his followers ignored the glaring shortcomings in Internal Settlement and praised it to the high heaven. History is repeating itself and the modern day Internal Settlement is called POLAD."We don't do POLAD because we want to have tea & scones! No! We ain't bragging but the fact of the matter is that we can buy our own tea & scones & in fact, we can afford to book ourselves in any hotel that we want! We do POLAD simply because we love Zimbabwe!" Obert Gutu, Vice President of the MDC faction led by Thokozani Khupe.Anyone can claim to love Zimbabwe and to act in the best interests of the people, a close examination of one's actions will reveal the truth.Ever since the late 1990s the people of Zimbabwe have come the conclusion that the country's de facto Zanu PF one-party dictatorship was the greatest impediment to economic development, peace and justice. The people came to the consensus the nation need to implement democratic changes designed to restore the people's freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.Mr Gutu cannot deny that the need for democratic change was the number one national agenda his the party he belonged to these last 20 years has promised democratic change, at least in its party name.Mr Gutu was a deputy Minister in the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai through out the 2008 to 2013 GNU, when the nation had its golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms and thus deliver the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. Sadly, not even one reform was implemented in five years. Not one!"MDC leaders were busy enjoying themselves they forgot why they were in the GNU!" snapped one SADC diplomatic in disgust at MDC's failure to implement even one reform during the GNU.Obert Gutu and his fellow MDC leaders, from all the various MDC factions, and the rest of opposition camp participated in the 2013 and 2018 elections not only knowing that Zanu PF was rigging the elections but, worse still, that doing so gave credibility to the flawed process. They did so out of greed as David Coltart, now MDC Alliance Treasurer General, admitted in his book."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," admitted Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Whilst the EU, the Americans, the Commonwealth and Zimbabwe's Human Rights Commission have all condemn Zimbabwe's last year's elections as a farce; the full import of the condemnation was lost. "If the elections were indeed as flawed and illegal as you say," Zanu PF argued, "then why did the opposition participate in such large numbers?"An argument, no doubt, Ian Smith used to prop up the Internal Settlement.Mnangagwa has made it clear that those who join POLAD must endorse last year's elections as having been free, fair and credible. In other words POLAD will not be implementing any reforms and so the next elections are bond to be a repeat of last year's rigged elections.No Mr Gutu, you and your fellow opposition politicians do not love Zimbabwe and never did. If you loved Zimbabwe, you would have implemented the democratic reforms when you had the chance to do so. If you love Zimbabwe, you would not be in POLAD knowing fully well the grouping will never ever implement any reforms nor deliver free, fair and credible elections."Some people are always complaining that life in Zimbabwe is extremely difficult," concluded Obert Gutu."Surprisingly, the very people who complain the loudest are not willing to proffer solutions to the myriad socio-economic challenges facing Zim. Be pro-active! Don't just complain…"Zimbabwe must have one of the largest number of corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging, sell-outs and/or tyrants, per capita, in the world! Each successive generation has tried to build democracy in Zimbabwe has failed because any budding democratic institution has been overwhelmed by corrupt, incompetent, etc. individuals.Obert Gutu knows that Mnangagwa is the one enjoying absolute dictatorial powers and financial clout, he is not interested in a democratic Zimbabwe, and is being pro-active in bankroll POLAD and sell-outs like him, Obert Gutu.The people of Zimbabwe must wake up to the reality that MDC leaders have not only been hunting with the Zanu PF hounds but have been sleeping with the enemy. The international community too must wake up to this political reality and must add these opposition sell-out to the sanctions list.