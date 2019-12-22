Zimbabwe has hit by drought at a time when its economy is in crisis

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is facing its worst humanitarian emergency in more than a decade as a result of drought and a severe economic crisis. The timing has been devastating for the ordinary people of Zimbabwe who have to suffer at the expense of the illegitimate government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Natural disasters are part of the explanation. Like other nations in the region, Zimbabwe was struck this year by two powerful cyclones that damaged farmland. A severe dry season, which peaked in August, compounded the damage and decimated the grain harvest. But economic mismanagement has exacerbated the crisis, say analysts. "What makes it worse is that macroeconomic conditions are very bad at the moment," said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at South Africa's Agricultural Business Chamber.The current inflation rate of 300 percent is well short of the 89.7 sextillion percent recorded in November 2008, and the shortages of fuel, the queues, and the 18-hour power cuts people now endure are familiar. Furthermore, the health care services has been affected by Zimbabwe's junior doctors who have been on strike since September, demanding that their salaries be index-linked to the US dollar rather than the equivalent of $100 paid in the ever-depreciating local currency.Zimbabwe's food security situation poses a potential threat to national security and can cause civil unrest and general insecurity in the country, a top United Nations envoy warned.The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said, more than 60% of the country's 14 million people are considered food-insecure.Roughly a quarter of Zimbabwe's population will receive food aid from the UN to avert a hunger crisis. The number of food-insecure people is expected to almost double in early 2020 compared with the same period in the prior year. The World Food Programme (WFP) says it will provide 4.1 million Zimbabweans with cereal, pulses and vegetable oil. It is a sad story for once a regional bread basket, now on the verge of suffering years of turmoil.May the Almighty God bless us all with the wisdom to unite in time and rebuild this beloved Zimbabwe before it is a belated concern. May the Almighty Jehovah's mercies and grace continue to shine upon the suffering people of Zimbabwe!Rangarirai Kudakwashe ChivaviroHuman rights activist