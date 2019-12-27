Mnangagwa lines up his Animal Farm ducks 'to count blessings' of rigged elections

Opinion / Columnist

It is no secret that both PF Zapu and Zanu PF have each wanted to impose one-party state in Zimbabwe. The compromise position was for the two parties to come together but all past attempts to unite the two had failed as the leaders would not agree on how the spoils would be shared.The signing of the 22 December 1987 Unity Accord between PF Zapu and Zanu PF; or be it under duress for Dr Joshua Nkomo and his PF Zapu colleague, they have maintained it was the only way to end the Gukurahundi massacre; offered the chance two parties the chance to merge and then impose a de facto one-party dictatorship.As the two parties who spearheaded the war to end white colonial rule they felt they had the right and as the ruling party, the political power and clout, to impose the dictatorship. However to sugar-coat the bite pill, Zanu PF has always insisted the de facto one-party state promoted unity, peace and economic development and prosperity. All lies!The de facto one-party state has stifled all meaningful debate and democratic competition turning Zimbabwe into a nation where only one voice and opinion was heard, tolerate and counted - that of Zanu PF. Zanu PF has enjoyed carte blanche powers to rig elections and rule as it pleased.With no one to hold the Zanu PF leaders and government to democratic account it is no surprise mismanagement, corruption and lawlessness became rampant with the economic and political consequences we can see today."Local church and traditional leaders say Zimbabweans need to unite in addressing day to day challenges and support the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the attainment of a middle-income economy by 2030," reported Bulawayo 24.Zimbabwe was a middle-income nation in 1980 when the country gained her independence and the last 40 years has been a relentless march to the bottom. 90% of our people are classified as poor and 34% of them are living in extreme poverty, according to a WB recent report. And yet for all but 3 years out of 40 Zimbabwe has been a de facto one party state. So it was not for lack of unity the country is poor!Indeed, the country is poor because for 40 years we have all been forced into the Zanu PF straitjacket where we all sing the party’s praises and dare not say the truth."We want to express particular appreciation for your (Mnangagwa) sensitivity on calling upon the nation to pray. Our indigenous churches are rising up in unity. We have felt as we prayed and listened that as churches we must acknowledge before God that Zimbabwe is a blessed nation. Even when there have been challenges we want to thank God for leaders who have been sensitive to the people," said Rev Andrew Wutawunashe of the Family of God Church."As traditional leaders, we have been trying to work with the churches for the good of the nation. Traditional leaders are from God. This is very good for this country. We were waiting for this moment as a country. National thanksgiving and dedication is something that has been missing in our society. Let us inculcate values of gratitude in our society," joined in Chief Fortune Charumbira.The truth is Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because the nation has been stuck with this corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. We can bury our heads in the sand and pretend the de facto one-party state is useful for the nation. But after 40 years of this and with the nation now on the brink of total economic meltdown and political instability it will be insane to continued pretending.By failing to stamp out corruption and, most important of all, honour his promise to hold free, fair and credible elections; President Mnangagwa has confirmed that Zimbabwe is still the same pariah state he inherited from Mugabe. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, there will be no meaningful economic development. No one likes to do business in a pariah state; there is just too much economic chaos and lawlessness.The National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service was held under the theme: "Counting our Blessings – Let us through home grown unity affirm work and pray to achieve our national vision".40 years of Zanu PF dictatorship under the disguise of unity was NOT a blessing but a curse!For the umpteenth time; what Zimbabwe needs right now is for Zanu PF to step down, the regime is illegitimate since July 2018 elections were flawed and illegal and therefore could not produce a legitimate result. Zanu PF stepping down will create the political space for the nation to appoint an interim administration tasked to implement the democratic reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections.The dictatorship has given Zanu PF the carte blanche powers to rig the elections and to cure ourselves of the curse of rigged elections and bad governance; we need to implement the reforms. The economic situation in Zimbabwe is so bad hundreds of people are now dying everyday of easily treatable ailments; we need solutions and no more gimmicks. Zanu PF must step down now!"It had become usual to give Napoleon the credit for every successful achievement and every stroke of good fortune," wrote George Orwell in his epic book Animal Farm."You would often hear one hen remark to another, "Under the guidance of our Leader, Comrade Napoleon, I have laid five eggs in six days"; or two cows, enjoying a drink at the pool, would exclaim, "Thanks to the leadership of Comrade Napoleon, how excellent this water tastes!"But by the end of the book even the dumbest of the dumb animals open their eyes and mind to the reality that the pigs had become just as oppressive as the human beings with whom they now freely interacted and looked like.After 40 years with the country’s economy in a serious mess and the nation gripped with the political paralysis it is shocking that Mnangagwa is still able to line up his ducks so they can sing the praises of the dictatorship and rigged elections!