New Year Message from HRM King Mzilikazi II

Mthwakazi, Mahlabezulu, Lina boMhlahlandlela.

2019 has been another difficult year in the 126 years for the People of uMthwakazi since the demise of the Royal Kingdom of uMthwakazi…

I am aware you have gone through critical periods with endurance, calm, conscience and appropriate reasoning, yet the whole world turned a blind eye.

It is only through God that we can pin our hopes, prosperity, and self-determination on.

As we get into 2020, a New Year, I want to take this opportune opportunity to graciously wish you all the happier, prosperity, good health, encouragement, and focused period going forward.

As a servant of God and your King I promise to walk with you and confront all challenges with patience, precision and commitment for the sake of our Freedom.

Enjoy your New Year, Happy 2020

Source - HRM King Mzilikazi II
