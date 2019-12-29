Heard of Government Organised NGO (GONGO), in POLAD have Zanu PF organised opposition (Zoo)

Opinion / Columnist

After 40 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship Zimbabwe is in a serious mess with the economy in ruins, millions of our people now living in abject poverty and, worst of all, the plunging the country into political paralysis.Zanu PF has imposed a tyrannical one party dictatorship that has stifled all meaningful public debate and has ruthless crashed its political critics and opponents. The party has usurped the people's fundamental freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful vote and even the right to life.Ever since the signing of the Unity Accord between PF Zapu and Zanu PF, that saw the two parties merge to form Zanu PF, Mugabe has used the accord to justify the imposing of a de factor one-party dictatorship.The 2008 elections were a watershed in Zimbabwe politics is that the ruling party Zanu PF was forced to accept its ruthless tyrannical rule was unacceptable in this day and age. Following a particularly outrageous election process in which Zanu PF blatantly cheated the vote count to force a run-off and then used wanton violence to punish the electorate for having rejected the party in the early vote and to force them to vote for the party's candidate, Robert Mugabe.Everyone, including both SADC and the AU renowned for giving a thumbs up to dodgy Zimbabwe elections in the past, rejected Zanu PF's claim as the legitimate winner of the 2008 elections. SADC forced Mugabe to sign a Global Political Agreement agreeing to the need for Zimbabwe to implement a raft of democratic reforms designed to ensure the blatant cheating and wanton violence of 2008 will never be repeated ever again.Sadly, not even one of the reforms were ever implemented; not one!Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders, whose primary task in the GNU was to implement the reforms, with ministerial limos, generous salaries and allowances, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc.With their snout in the feeding trough MDC leaders forgot about the reforms.Indeed, during the 2008 to 2013 GNU Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies quickly learned that they could have their cake and eat it too. They could keep their one-party dictatorship complete with all its carte blanche powers to rid elections as long as the party allowed the opposition to win a few gravy train seats. The strategy has worked so well everyone is Zimbabwe's opposition camp participated in last year's elections; there were 23 contestants in the presidential race alone!Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe as the leader of Zanu PF following the military coup of November 2017, on the wake of his rigged election victory of the 2018 elections launched Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). POLAD is a forum grouping all the political parties (MDC A are under pressure to join) who obligingly participated in last year's elections, knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections.Mnangagwa is sparing no expense in promoting POLAD as all the nation has ever wanted in a healthy and functioning political system."Parties under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) plan to engage SADC, African Union, European Union and United Nations member states to explain their mandate as they press ahead with finding lasting solutions to the country's economic challenges," The Herald, the Zanu PF mouth piece, announced."An information desk is also being set up to raise awareness about the activities of POLAD. In the coming year, POLAD wants to assist Government to ensure constitutional and electoral reforms are in place. This comes after President Mnangagwa lauded POLAD members for their commitment towards nation-building and unity since its inception in May."Zanu PF can fool SADC and AU leaders and a few others like the Chinese and the Russians, who are only too pleased to take advantage of the economic and political chaos in Zimbabwe, with this POLAD nonsense. No one else will be fooled, especially the EU.The EU dismissed Zimbabwe's July 2018 elections as a farce. "The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," stated the EU Election Mission final report."As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."In other words, the EU does not recognise Zanu PF as the dually elected and legitimate government with the people's democratic mandate to rule Zimbabwe because the whole election process failed to meet acceptable minimum standards.Considering all the actors in POLAD have endorsed the 2018 elections as having been free, fair and credible; Mnangagwa made is a condition for joining the group; it is clear whatever reforms the forum will push through they will not stop Zanu PF rigging the next elections!Zanu PF has never ever recognised other people's right to be heard much less to criticise the party. And so the country public print media and only electronic media have been a department of the party in all but name. The country's small private print media, there is no private radio or TV stations, has been considered the enemy of the state and haunted from pillar to post.Zanu PF has passed so many laws to control Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), many organisation have left the country and those still operating are all wearing Zanu PF straitjacket they are now called Government Organised Non Governmental Organisations (GONGO)!In POLAD Zanu PF has managed to coerce the opposition into a Zanu PF organised opposition (Zoo)! At a time when the nation is desperate for meaningful political change and and end to the Zanu PF dictatorship, in walks Emmerson Mnangagwa, the new Zanu PF dictator, with his Zoo circus animals! POLAD is the epitome of Zimbabwe's political paralysis!"We are setting up a cutting-edge information sub-committee that is going to disseminate information relating to POLAD activities to all corners of Zimbabwe," boasted Obert Gutu, one of the Zoo star performers."Within the next 90 days, virtually every Zimbabwean will be hearing, thinking and even dreaming about POLAD. We have got the requisite technical skills and intellectual fire-power to repackage and rebrand POLAD."The country's public health care has all but completely collapse for lack of funds to pay doctors and nurses, to buy medicine and repair equipment, etc. But the country has money to buy Zoo cutting edge equipment; to get the circus, crocodile and all, to every corner of Zimbabwe and beyond!