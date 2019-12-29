Opinion / Columnist
If you have Ndebele name and accent in Zimbabwe it means you are non-existent and not recognized
When Marry Chiwenga was incarcerated in Chikurubi Remand Prison, I took my dusted pen and wrote strongly about her incarceration and I, without mincing words, stated this selective use of law enforcement that targets the weak: the women. https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-Opinion-sc-Columnist-byo-176519 and https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-Opinion-sc-Columnist-byo-176488. I wrote these articles to express my utter disgust at the Zimbabwean authorities and their selective law enforcement especially ZACC when it comes to women issues. Men who have been accused of corruption have been caught and released but curiously this is not the case with Marry Chiwenga. Marry is still languishing in prison to this day.
There were several articles and videos that followed equally lamenting on the use of force by the ZACC and the police on the case of Marry. It has come to my attention that all these articles written by men and bitterly complaining about the loud silence of Zimbabwe women activists and organisations in Zimbabwe are saying no Shona woman has written an article: women are dead silent about Mary's ordeal in the hands of the Zanu government; cruel patriarchal regime. Did I not write long articles regarding Marry Chiwenga immediately after she was arrested? Why is there no mention of it in the first place that I wrote the articles on behalf of our sisters in Zimbabwe and in the Diaspora who for many reasons may not be able to do so for security reasons and understandably so.
It is to my surprise that even if I wrote those articles evidently well read by the social media at large, that contribution is not recognised because the person who wrote the article has a Ndebele name and accent: Nomazulu Thata. I am sure if it was anyone woman from Mashonaland had written those articles whose links are in this article, they would have recognised those contributions and commented on them; how sad. This selective recognition in terms of tribe is not only sad but insulting as well. See all those videos done about Marry ever since she was arrested, they speak about the women who are not emotionally assisting Marry in her dire emotional needs in any form or other. An example was given of Mrs. Chamisa who was supposedly humiliated by her husband at a rally, the women's organisations took turns to deplore this act by Chamisa. Again I wrote a personal letter to Mrs. Chamisa; here the link, https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-letters-byo-172299.html. Apparently, my contributions are glaringly not of any substance to some social media and some readers because I happen to have a wrong name and surname; is that the prism in which we view one another in terms of tribe in Zimbabwe in the second millennium?
I am proudly a political scholar of Comrade Joshua Nkomo, a politician who imparted in me the dangers of tribalism in our societies. I have failed ever since to reduce myself to argue activism in terms of tribal affiliations. Even in the height of Gukurahundi atrocities, Joshua saw the bigger picture. He had seen thousands of people murdered cold blood in the name of ethnic cleansing and he had to sign the unity accord for the sake of peace: an act that hounds us to this day.
My activism has been on women's issues most of the time: clearly on the side of women ever since I started my political activism. When Mrs. Grace Mugabe fell from grace, I remember writing a letter consoling her over her demise. (I am glad all these articles I am talking about are on google catch) I wrote her the letter knowing how the Zimbabwe people hated her for her actions that were unbecoming. I saw in her a woman and a mother who had growing up children. I shuddered to think how she was going to cope after the coup and her relationship to Mnangagwa that had gone all time low.
When Senator Tambudzani Mohadi was harassed by her husband I wrote an article about her too. This is a woman who was nearly shot dead shot range by a deranged husband VP Kembo Mohadi. I realized too that our women's organisation will not be able to deal with her case knowing the cruelty of our government of Zanu PF, they will be putting themselves and their families in danger. But because I am outside the country, it makes it easier to at least give a shout at the government and make them realize we are not at all silent about the sarcastic treatment of women even in high positions.
I also wrote an article about the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa when she had serious interactions with Commander Murombo who was stalking her. This article too was well read by the social media. Where does it come from that some Zimbabwean men think we are silent about the plight of our own womenfolk in Zimbabwe? Are my contributions not a sign that there is indeed some contributions done, although sometimes it does not yield the results we hope for, but we shall have sent a message to the government that we shall not be silenced.
This selective recognition of whatever contribution we make as women: are you Ndebele or Shona; is part of the tribal evils that has destroyed this great country. Nothing good can be done by Ndebele peoples, it is the message that is loud and clear to me. Personally, I do try to look above those narrow confines of tribal small talk. I am sure and am failing but will not give up because the person who told me that tribal thinking is the root of all evil was the person, I give reverence to this day: Comrade Josh. I will not let him down because he has passed on. Tribalism must be fought with all our might in as much as race discrimination is synonymous to the use of spinal code to think.
This article is mainly to share my dismay about tribalism I have just realise in the Zimbabwe social media, and never a show about my activism. It is not possible to let insults go without a clear challenge and I am sending the message that we see this tribalism in many forms in our societies. We shall never cease to talk about tribal malpractices as they stink to high heavens.
Source - Nomazulu Thata
