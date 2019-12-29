'Mat provinces are marginalised' - same folly caused mess in post Gaddafi Libya

Opinion / Columnist

The Zanu PF dictatorship is imploding, the regime was rotten to the core and the centre can not hold. 40 years of this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical misrule has left the country in economic ruins and the Zanu PF thugs are fighting each other to the death over the ever shrinking national cake.The nation has good reason to worry about how the Zanu PF dictatorship will end, as things stand the party is sinking into the abyss but still retains' strangle hold on the nation. The danger of Zanu PF dragging the nation into the abyss with it is real.We must find ways of implementing the democratic reforms, end the curse of rigged elections and thus price free of Zanu PF's political strangle hold. A serious and urgent challenge!We must also think of what kind of Zimbabwe we want post the Zanu PF dictatorship. The 1980 independence took us from the frying pan of white colonial oppression into the fire of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. We must learn from that mistake and taking every precaution to avoid repeating the same mistake."I agree and support my compatriots who say Mat provinces are marginalized. Let's speak against this and promote equal opportunities for all regions without ambiguity and let's desist from defending stupid things. Why should people come to Harare for nursing interviews!!!" said political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya.This is just the type of cheap but very dangerous divide and rule politicking that, if not slammed down forcefully, could see post Zanu PF Zimbabwe ending up like post Gaddafi Libya.In a country where unemployment has soared to 90%, there is no water and electricity and health care has all but collapsed, schools are closing, etc.; are we expected to believe that there are some region(s) in Zimbabwe that are prospering and none of these problems exist? If there are, then Mr Ruhanya must name them and not just make insinuating but unfounded comments.How is holding nursing job interviews in Harare singling out and "marginalising" Mat provinces and is not doing the same to all the other remaining seven provinces?Four decades of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF misrule have left the nation in economic ruins and traumatised, everyone is angry and mistrustful. The last thing the country wants is some village idiot like Ruhanya stoking the anger and mistrust with falsehoods of one region or tribe being "marginalised".The Zanu PF dictatorship is imploding and the task of rebuilding the nation from the ruins will be tough enough without making it mission impossible by wasting the nation's time, resources and, God forbid, human lives fighting regional and tribal rivalries.Look at what has happened to Libya since the death of that country's tyrant, Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar Gaddafi. The dictator was cornered and killed in 2011 and yet, nearly decade latter, the country is still at war!No doubt, many Libyans think they are settling old scores, not knowing they are in fact making complete fools of themselves. They were all victims of the Gaddafi dictatorship and by making sure the post Gaddafi Libya enjoyed peace, justice and economic prosperity for all should have been their number one priority. Of course, it is folly to let themselves be dragged into this futile regional conflict that has left the country in a worse economic and political state than it was during Gaddafi!Post Zanu PF dictatorship Zimbabwe must be spared the fate that has befallen post Gaddafi Libya. And to be certain of that goal, we must not spare the whip and spoil village idiots like Ruhanya whose blabbering knows no bonds!