'2020, give God a chance to help' - helps those who help, not shoot, themselves

Opinion / Columnist

"First, the year 2019 was one of the hardest for us as citizens. The socio economic situation deteriorated and life continued to be harder for ordinary Zimbabweans," said Jacob Ngarivhume, President of Transformer Zimbabwe, in his New Year address to the nation.You are 100% correct that the nation is in a serious economic mess and, since Zanu PF has no clue what to do to revive the economy, the situation is set to get worse. The party rigged the 2018 elections but has since discovered it cannot rig economic recovery too.It must be stated here and now that Zanu PF would not have rigged the 2018 elections and, so far at least, get away with it; if it was not for the Zimbabwe's corrupt and incompetent opposition. There is no denying that Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU which would have ended the Zanu PF dictatorial powers to rig elections. They failed to get even one reform implemented. Not one!MDC leaders went on to participate in the 2013 elections knowing fully well that with no reforms in place Zanu PF would rig the elections. And, worst of all, they knew that by taking part in the flawed and illegal elections they were giving credibility to the flawed process, as one MDC leader, David Coltart admitted."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," confessed Coltart in his book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Mr Jacob Ngarivhume and his Transform Zimbabwe party joined hands with four MDC factions and other opposition parties to form MDC Alliance (MDC A) to contest the 2018 elections. They all knew that Zanu PF was rigging the elections, which as we know happened, and that by participating they were giving the illegal process credibility and, thus, giving illegitimate Zanu PF regime some modicum of legitimacy."We must build a common vision for our nation. We must stand up to fight together. Indeed we are stronger together…." Prayed Ngarivhume."And of course we should not forget that our hope as a nation is in God. We must agree that we need to give GOD a chance. We have tried ALL we can as people but to no avail."Let 2020 be the year we give GOD a chance as a nation!"What common vision did you and your fellow opposition members offer the nation by participating in an illegal 2018 elections and thus giving the illegitimate Zanu PF regime credibility?The best MDC A can do for the nation right now is to publicly admit, by participating in the July 2018 elections, the party sold out big time. The party must then admit that both the parliamentary and presidential elections were rigged, both Zanu PF regime and Mnangagwa are illegitimate and must step down.God helps those who help themselves and not those who shoot themselves in the leg by knowingly giving credibility to an illegal process out of selfishness and greed!MDC leaders have not gone from hunting with the Zanu PF hounds to now sleeping with the enemy. The sooner the ordinary Zimbabweans wake up to this political reality and stop following these sell-out blindly like sheep, the sooner the nation hope to get quality leaders who will, finally, implement the reforms.