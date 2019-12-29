For Matabeles in Zimbabwe, war is a necessary evil

Opinion / Columnist

We would like to start year 2020 by congratulating our comrades in Ambazonia for successfully launching the "Ambazonian war of Independence". Needless to say, the government of Cameroon is shaking.This, without any doubt, is proof that the sound of the gun is the only language that the oppressor hears.It is also refreshing and inspiring to note that the international community is now seeing black to black oppression for what it is as the United States of America, Belgium and other Western countries have told President of Cameroon, Paul Biya to negotiate with Ambazonia.We state here, and unambiguously so, that soon, and very soon Zimbabwe will take a bitter sip from the same cup of violence. That is if the arrogant Shona supremacist government continues to bury its head in the sand in ignorance of Matabeleland statehood restoration cause.We remind them that the revolution wheel never turns backwards. To us in Matabeleland war is a necessary evil. We will never forgive nor forget the painful history of Matabeleland genocide and continuous tribal marginalisation, tribal hatred and tribal oppression.We as MLO have made an effort to engage the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe in the most rational, respectful and peaceful manner. But we have learnt a bitter lesson that human rights abusers and tribal oppressors do not deserve any kind of respect.Instead of doing the right thing, ie to respond to the Notice and arrange a neutral venue where we can sit around the table and discuss peaceful separation of Matabeleland and Zimbabwe, they send heavily armed state agents to raid Cde Paul Siwela's house to harass and abuse his family. The Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State has been sent to them by the President of Matabeleland Liberation Organization, Cde Paul Siwela, not once, not twice but three times.Perhaps the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe may view this move as a sign of weakness but make no mistake, the notice is not there as a decoration of the Zimbabwe President's office.Independence struggles have many formulas. No one issues the oppressed with a permit to start an armed struggle. It is upon the oppressed who are suffering under the heavy weight of oppression to take matters into their own hands and liberate themselves. There is time for reasoning and talking. We have done enough of this in Matabeleland. There is time for action and this is time. Izenzo kungemazwi! Ayihlome ihlasele!Look up in the sky and around you, read the writing on the wall. The political climate in Matabeleland is changing very fast. If you are a politician or individual earning your salary, wage or commission through selling out the people of Matabeleland to the government of Zimbabwe one way or another, you are nothing but a traitor!That means you are a danger to yourself, your children, your family and Matabele nation at large. The principle of the revolution demands that you must be taken out of the community as soon as possible because of the danger you pose. The only sentence for a traitor is death by necklace.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs