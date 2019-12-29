Latest News Editor's Choice


2020 should mark the end for Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU PF

As we step into 2020 we remember that Zimbabwe has been under a circle of brutal crooks and murderers for nearly 40 years now. Who has hijacked the country using brutal military force. We reflect on the passing year, where we highlighted the excessive use of force against demonstrators, murder, harassment, arbitrary arrests, ill-treatment, torture, rape and abductions by the Mnangagwa regime.

They have made it glaringly apparent how little they care for anyone who is not them and declared war on those who dare oppose them. This is what happens when psychopaths run the country and it's got to change. It isn't democratic when so much malign influence is in the hands of a few self-interested unaccountable lunatics.

To achieve the ideals of peace and democracy I am defiant a revolution against ZANU PF might be a place to start and 2020 is a year that should see Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cronies being held accountable for their abusive actions against Zimbabweans. Turn your respective groups into defiance action groups and plan your own activities against this government for resistance starts from the bottom up.

They have led with a continuous loop designed to obfuscate, harass and retain a vice-like grip on power while Zimbabweans are still mired in hyperinflation and failing public services.

If it walks like a dictator, it talks like a dictator, it's a dictator. It is the people who bear the brunt of it while the Junta's megalomaniacs are busy filling their coffers with tax-free money.

Human Rights Activist

Bigboy Sibanda

Source - Bigboy Sibanda
Most Popular In 7 Days