'Eat vegetables,' says Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissuaded Zimbabweans from eating meat saying it was unhealthy for them, but should turn to vegetables instead.He was responding to grievances in an interactive session with a rented crowd which was raising its concerns over the exorbitant prices of basic commodities, including meat, at a national clean-up campaign at Kuwadzana 2 shopping centre in Harare yesterday.Mnangagwa in his response said people should not worry about the escalating price of meat because the product was unhealthy for them to consume."You should eat vegetables, they are recommended by doctors. Doctors want you to eat vegetables so that you stay healthy. Meat is not good at all. We have differed there; I listen to doctors, so I eat vegetables. They said vitamins are found in vegetables and potatoes. You see," he said amid grumbling from the crowd.Mnangagwa also said the government would make sure that prices of basic commodities would remain affordable to the public."I was advised that there are seven basic commodities which should not be scarce. We are going to make sure that these are found at affordable prices for our people. We are working on that, be patient. These things are being rolled out, we have the money to do that," he said.