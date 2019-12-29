Terror war in my country reliving the Mashurugwi menace

Opinion / Columnist

STORIES ADOPTED FROM REAL OEOPLE Having talked about the Mashurugwi carnage in our country and the inaction of our police , many people emailed me accusing me of being sensational. I stumbled upon the narration below from my brother Tafadzwa and I shed a tear. The Mashurugwi are real and a real menace. There are those in the high powers and they derive their power from Kwekwe and do benefit from the Mashurugwis.Terrence from Mazowe narrates that in the middle of night an army of machete wielding men arrived. They spoke in strong Karanga accent. They simply said they have come to take over the holes. Holes are normally the mines which are not proffessionally done but have become the backNone of the mining activities.That night the beat and killed seven people. All the seven had dip wounds on the head chest legs. Brocken hands. Anyone who dared challenge them paid the price. The Mashurugwis are proper animals in human form. The police where overran in few minutes. The Mashurugwis are so ruthless and they are not from this side of earth.They are in so much violence that they top the table of the cruel ones.They found us already in the shaft. They shouted in a very strong Shurugwi accent. What ever you have is ours. Is there any one with a problem with what we have said. Tatenda stood up and said. Who are you? Before he even finished with his question he had a machete placed clinically on his head. He fell down screaming in pain. In few seconds about seven Mashurugwis were surrounding him beating him with the sharp ends of the Pangas and machetes. His screams of pain were drained by the shouts by the Shurugwi's saying "Nyarara China chatete. Kana pane anoda kugwa nesu tsveta pasi pfungwa iyoyo" hey hey. In few minutes he was lying with his head cut open and his brains on the side of the head. He was covered in blood and he was dead. The we were all told to dig for more gold. I watched as the confiscated our food and taking our gold owe. we only left the mine while we were tired and totally drained. All what we had worked for was confiscated. I remember that four of our friends never made it out of the hole. They were killed by the Mashurugwis. This was horrible and will never be erased in my mind.The other evening they went in the beer hall. The following morning Nine bodies of six men three laddies were recovered. The intimidation of the Mashurugwis is beyond a threat. It is indeed a promise.Terror War in my Hood... MaShurugwiJumbo Gold Rush, the inevitable impending doom!!By August 2019, Glendale in Mazoe was under siege. The whole city had a 6 Oclock curfew. 6 women were found murdered in the once serene Glendale Country club, within a month. Mainly, the dismembered body parts, decapitated heads and 1 woman had a beer bottle embeded in her genitals. The Shurugwis had come home. They marched along unimpeded, fearless, blazen and the law never caught up with them. They were and are invincible.It was around 2 am , 2 weeks before Christmas,when my phone went off. My Mum was calling. I feared for my Dad. My heart sank when I heard my Mum screaming and saying some Mambo Jumbo gibberish into the phone. I drove as fast as I could, I found her dressed, my father by her side. Confused. She said we needed to rush to Glendale. Nyasha, my cousin, had been slashed with a Machete by a Mushurugwi at Jumbo mine. She wasnt done. 2 of my cousins were missing. Feared dead. My Uncle had phoned.My Uncle had been resettled at one of the farms. The hut where everyone had congregated, was poorly lit. Blood welcomed us from the door to a heap of blankets where my aunt was trying to apply some medical aid. One look at Nyasha, I felt sick. How could a human being have inflicted such to another human being. Half his face was gone. You could see some dangling teeth. A bone was protruding from his right arm. His left eye spoke to us. Death was imminent.Before I could talk to anyone, a rundown Honda fit screeched outside. Some Korokozas had picked the 2nd victim. An orphan that my Uncle took care of from birth, had just been brought home. He was with Nyasha when disaster struck.He was completely butchered. The boys kept bringing some body parts from the car. He was put next to Nyasha. Concession hospital had no ambulances. Bindura was packed, ambulances would take hours. We drove to Howard Hospital. We met the 3rd victim, Tonde there. Thank God, he suffered a few lacerations.He narrated the harrowing story. They were underground for 5 days mining. They were supposed to come out of the tunnel that day when MaBhudhi arrived shouting Murudo Murudo. Allow me to explain.MaBhudhi are the most feared group of MaShurugwis. Untouchable and invincible. The police are scared of them. They are the leaders.Although the Army's Support Unit mann the entrances and search for any weapons and confiscate them, Mabhudhis somehow roam around freely with their Machetes called Colombias. Purchased in Msasa Harare. They cost about USD40 each. Razor Blade sharp, that one slash decapitates one's head without effort.Its a well known fact that when Mabhudhi approaches you, listen to their lingo. If they say Murudo Murudo or Murudho Murudho( Ndebele Shurugwis), all they are saying is "Give us all you have mined, even if you have been down here for a month, we mean no harm, its all done with love, mine some more and handover to us, and no harm will come your way"Murudo murudo is welcome. For one is willing to spare your life. You resist, you are a goner. Simple. Every miner understands this. Except Nyasha and his cousins. They were virgins in this field and were ill-prepared. The love for money drove them, without fully researching the trade.That is how Mabhudhi's approached them. But they thought they would put up a fight, without any weapon. He was shaking as he narrated the events of the night. One Bhudhi turned to Nyasha and said, " Zvino iwe chinun'una zvowohoramba nemahwe, unoti Maiguru vako vanohodleyi kumba?" Nyasha said he didnt care. Those were his last words. For he wasnt prepared for the disciplinary action that followed.The Dr walked in, looking sombre and lethargic. Nyasha had closed his eyes indefinitely. 30mins later, death claimed the 2nd victim. I was in a daze. It was a nightmare in a slow motion. The wailing. They were both aged 17. Nyasha was waiting for his O level results. They are still not out.Tonde described how Mabhudhi went around slashing people indiscriminatly. More bodies layed unclaimed underground. A week later, I visited the place in Jumbo. The place was a metropolis marinated with some bedlumic clamour. Kids below 20, speaking some funny language, dirty. They rushed to the car checking if I had brought some Musombodhiya or Weed. Some exhibited some fine tremors typical of drug abuse. I realised if I so much as ventured outside my car, I would be gone in less than no time. There were thousands of people around, miners and traders alike, adding to the concert.Before I could say Jack Robinson, there was a stampede of Biblical proportions.Some Mabhudhis had gone on a revenge killing rampage on the other Mabhudhis. Likely the ones that killed my cousins. 1 Mabhudhi was brought from underground. His head was chopped 3 times with an axe. I saw a glimpse of his limpy body for people were vying for his blood. 2 bodies were rushed to the hospital, but sadly died enroute.I knew it was time to leave. Good decision, for the Riot police descended on the site in full force and spared noone. The most feared MaShurugwis are Goliath and Satan.I have seen the good side of humanity, I had never been exposed to such cruelty. I feel sick to the stomach as I write this.I never knew Zimbabwe would descend to such lows. Boko Haram they say.THIS NEEDS FIXING!! YESTERDAY.We need a War Like Contingency Planning to curb this and it can be done. Why is it taking long??The financiers of the Mashurugwi are well known they are now the ministers very close to the president. May this be fixed without fear or favour. May the police act and there must be no sacred cows in this war against Mashurugwi. How many more people must die before anything is done.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk