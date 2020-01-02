'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

Opinion / Columnist

"The President is first and foremost a citizen who can communicate anything with fellow citizens, including cracking jokes with Zimbabweans," Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi told NewsDay."Chamisa is the one with a lot to apologise to Zimbabweans for calling for sanctions, disputing election results where he was clearly defeated and even giving false hope to his supporters," said Mutodi.If Zimbabweans have heard Zanu PF leaders dismiss MDC leaders as "the west's puppets" once they have heard it a thousand times!The west has supported MDC in the past but the sheer incompetence of the MDC leaders have left most people speechless. When MDC leaders failed to implement even one reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU most MDC supporters and donors, including SADC and western nations, deserted the party in droves.So the suggestion by Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi that MDC leaders, the puppets, are now dictating the foreign policy of the West, the puppeteers, is an oxymoron. Zanu PF is under so much pressure to find a scapegoat for the country's worsening economic situation; the party's propagandists and apologists are now peddling the tale of Pinocchio, remaining a helpless puppet and yet the one pulling the strings.There is no denying Zimbabwe's economic meltdown has entered its terminal phase, the economy has crashed; inflation is out of control, there are shortages in everything, public health care has all but collapsed, etc.There is a mountain of evidence to prove the two major causes of the economic crash are corruption and the country's failure to hold free, fair and credible election and thus shake-off its pariah state status. The economic crash has been long in coming, 40 years to be exact, and Zanu PF has been in power for all these years; trying to blame someone else is just a futile exercise.Zanu PF has tried to blame the sanctions for the economic crash but, given the extend of the rampant corruption, failed to get very far. In 2016 the then President Mugabe admitted the country was being "swindled" out of US$15 billion in diamond revenue alone. He never arrested even one diamond swindler nor has his successor, President Mnangagwa, done any better.A country like Zimbabwe, with a GPD of US$10 billion, economy GPD, could survive a US$ 15 billion wholesale looting; a jugular artery haemorrhaging!The drought, Cyclone Idai and other natural disasters have only compounded Zimbabwe's man-made economic crisis of 40 years of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and political lawlessness. The economic crash was telegraphed decades ago and now the chickens have come home to roost, like red-billed quelea, in their millions!"Chamisa must apologise to Zimbabweans for disputing election results!" How has that stopped Zanu PF implementing its economic policies (assuming it had any) to revive the comatose economy; given the party claimed the presidency and 2/3 parliamentary majority regardless what Chamisa said!Chamisa and his MDC friends have proven beyond all reasonable doubt that they are breathtakingly corrupt and incompetent. MDC sold-out big time by failing to implement even one democratic reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, wasting the country best opportunity ever to end the curse of rigged elections.Chamisa and his MDC friends are the ones giving this vote rigging Zanu PF regime some modicum of political credibility by their participating in flawed and illegal July 2018 elections.If MDC has ever fought for free, fair and credible elections, then they stopped during the 2008 GNU and have since been fighting to keep Zanu PF dictatorship in return for a share of the spoils of power. MDC are beyond the democratic pale!If MDC were ever puppets of the West, then the West lost their puppets to Zanu PF control in 2008 with the formation of the GNU. Therefore for Zanu PF to now try to blame MDC for the country's economic meltdown is as outrageous a puppeteer blaming a lifeless puppet for his own failures!Zanu PF must:own up that it is responsible for Zimbabwe's economic meltdown.accept the July 2018 elections were not free, fair and credible and so failed to produce a legitimate result and, per se, legitimate government.step down to allow the nation to appoint an interim administration that will implement the democratic reforms, a pre-requisite for free, fair and credible elections, leading the holding of fresh elections and restoration of democratic rule and good governance.stop holding the nation to ransom by rigging elections and using violence as it has done these last 40 years. Enough is enough!