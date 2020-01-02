Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

12 secs ago | Views
The term "Mashurugwi"is an umbrella grouping of illegal miners  who can be further branched into other small groupings.Of late the "Mashurugwi" have been in the media almost daily.Their weapon of choice in their violent escapades is the machete .They have left a trail of violence wherever they have based ,killing rivals ,innocent people caught in the crossfire as well as attacking the law enforcement officers.

The "Mashurugwi" did not just emerge from nowhere ,they have been with us for a long time.

Recently in Gweru they showed their allegiance at a conference centre to their alleged "kingpin".They shouted Mudha,Mudha to none but the Minister of State Security .At one time they had boasted in Mashonaland Central that they were 'untouchables' so could wreck havoc without fear .

The other group comprises vendors found mostly in urban setups.By virtue of being confined in urban areas the State has classified them albeit, unofficial face of opposition.The police has shown its hypocrisy when dealing with this particular group.The same police that will be armed heavily to confront vendors has dared not use the same vigour in confronting these machete thugs save for recently when one of them was killed by the machete gangsters .

The "Mashurugwi" machete wielding thugs are a rag tag militia for  some Zanu pf politicians .

Had it been vendors carrying machetes heavy arm of the law would have descended on them long back .

The "Mashurugwi" during election time are used by unpopular Zanu pf leaders to instil fear into the opposition.In another plebiscite  these same thugs operating under the name "Al Shabab" terrorized the opposition as they declared Kwe Kwe a no go area for the opposition.Blessing Chebundo ,a former Kwe Kwe urban legislator for the MDC ,won the elections while in hiding having survived an attempt on his life.


The vendors seen through the Zanu pf eyes have their wares confiscated under the guise of clean up operations in urban areas.There are no clean up operations ,it is just a fear of Arab like  Spring revolutions by the jittery ruling Party.

The "Mashurugwi" are a by- product of Zanu pf ,s culture of violence.In the late 80s and early 90s they had the Youth brigades ,then came the Zimbabwe people's militia .After that came the Border Gezi youths who could do anything for the Zanu pf .All these outfits are no more as the economy made it impossible to maintain the training camps as well as feed them.

The "Mashurugwi" is just a rebranded name for the rag tag army for Zanu pf.It is like a lab experiment gone wrong as they now try to control their monster which now has grown too big to manage.

Source - A Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

ZC names new captains and selectors

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

6 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

7 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

7 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

7 hrs ago | 864 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Magistrate granted bail

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

WATCH: King Zwide Peter KaLobhengula Khumalo Interview

15 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Why not Saviour Kasukuwere?

20 hrs ago | 7268 Views

Mnangagwa's aide in hot soup over Presidential maize subsidy

21 hrs ago | 4803 Views

PHOTOS: ZUPCO bus kills 3 people in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 5625 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days